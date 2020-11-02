ALG Votes for Vacation
Everyone is weighing in on the election outcome. But no matter who you are voting for, there's one thing that is clear: this election season has been long and grueling, and everyone needs a break.
Many travelers are waiting to book travel until they know the results of the election, and some may even change their plans based on the outcome. But no matter what, there is consensus that getting away is good for the soul.
ALG Vacations brands have a number of tempting offers for travelers who are looking to celebrate their success or escape from their sorrows.
United Vacations
Escape to Los Cabos, Mexico, heading to the all-inclusive Riu Palace Baja California with United Vacations for some much-needed R&R.
Travelers booking with United can save up to $450, with a $200 instant air credit and up to $250 promo code. Travelers can also receive resort credits, spa credits, complimentary airport transfers and more.
Funjet Vacations
Election results got you down? Need to get away right away?
Escape to Sunscape Puerto Plata Dominican Republic for unlimited fun and sun. Rates start at $116 per person for three nights between November 30-December 15, 2020. The family-friendly resort is perched on the Atlantic coastline and surrounded by an 18-hole golf course. Guests can take advantage of children's programming, complimentary watersports, sailing, tennis, volleyball and more.
Southwest Vacations
Travelers can head to Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun and save 68 percent off their stay and receive complimentary airport transfers. The newly renovated resort features a brand-new water park, refurbished accommodations and Unlimited-Luxury amid Mayan architecture, lush landscaping and ocean views.
Southwest Vacations is also offering 10 percent off vacation packages of $750 or more to anywhere Southwest flies.
Blue Sky Tours
Hawaii is open to travelers once again. Travelers need to get a COVID-19 test before traveling to Hawaii, and airlines are making it easy to gain access to these tests. So now is a good time to jet off to paradise.
Blue Sky Tours offers travelers a number of options at all of the islands' top hotels, including Aqua-Aston Hospitality, Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Outrigger and more.
