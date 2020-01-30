ALGV360 Provides One-Stop-Shop to Enhance Travel Agency Marketing
The ALGV360 marketing platform from Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) officially launches today, providing travel advisors with a one-stop-shop for creating fully customizable marketing materials with a wide array of ALGV brand content.
The new web-based tool can be accessed from desktop stations or mobile devices, making it easier than ever to promote relevant destinations, products and offers with professional flyers, social media content, banner ads, emails, radio scripts, print ads and more—all featuring vivid imagery invoking your clients’ dream vacation.
Each ALGV brand has its own library of images and customizable templates—including Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and United Vacations. Travel professionals can tailor collateral created in ALGV360 with their own logos, contact information, special offers and more.
“This multi-faceted tool will bring the magic to your marketing strategies with simple solutions for creating professionally appearing materials highlighting resorts, destinations and services across multiple channels from digital to print and more,” said Wendy Hoekwater, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Apple Leisure Group Vacations. “Travel advisors now have access to an impressive library of inspirational images and an unprecedented arsenal of social media content designed to raise their profile and generate sales,” noted Hoekwater.
The ALGV360 platform received an enthusiastic response when it was first announced last fall at the 2019 Ascend conference. A select group of agents was invited to participate in a test phase after the soft launch, offering valuable feedback to ensure the tool fully meets the needs of travel advisors.
User-friendly filters and advanced search tools were fine-tuned to maximize agent productivity. ALGV360 will continue to grow as new content is added on a regular basis.
Training videos and other support tools are available to ensure travel advisors receive an immediate marketing advantage from ALGV360.
Visit www.ALGV360.com to take your agency marketing to the next level with ALGV360. Contact your business development manager for additional support or learn more about the platform here.
SOURCE: Apple Leisure Group press release.
