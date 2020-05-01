ALGV’s Travel Advisor Appreciation Month Focuses on Seeding Travel Aspiration
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Laurie Baratti May 01, 2020
Apple Leisure Group Vacations’ (ALGV) Travel Advisor Appreciation Month takes on new meaning this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In years past, the celebration would award travel agents with prizes like free trips, dinners and other giveaways in recognition of the company’s loyal travel advisor distribution networks.
This May, while there will still be incentives given away, ALGV plans to unite with travel advisors in promoting a much broader cause: working collaboratively to reignite the American public's passion for travel and beginning to rebuild a devastated tourism industry.
WATCH: How Over 16,000 Grounded Planes Have Been ParkedAirlines & Airports
TSA Reports Highest Number of Screenings Since MarchAirlines & Airports
Older Travelers Reportedly Won’t Be Barred from Cruise...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
“There is no way to underestimate the gravity of what our industry has been through in the last 60 days,” said ALGV’s Executive Vice President, Jacki Marks. “More than ever before, tour operators, destinations, hotels and resorts, and the travel advisor community needs to band together to rebuild.”
ALGV will arm its travel advisor network with an arsenal of initiatives to reengage their clients, such as:
—Bonus Waves points, Travel Protection Plus bonus commissions and exclusive promo code for bonus commission.
—A toolkit that contains: pass-along email templates, social media content; and the new “Someday Getaway” series, showcasing destinations, resort re-openings and virtual tours
—Multiple webinars each week, with instruction on the VAX agent portal, and information on resorts, destinations and booking tips, as part of the new ALGV Know. Grow. GO! remote education series.
—Brand-new “Steal of a Deal” offers issues biweekly.
—Virtual coffee talks scheduled with Sales leadership.
—A “Travel Advisor Spotlight” series, highlighting ALGV’s travel partners and agencies that demonstrate unique and effective leadership tactics.
—A new ALGV editorial content series centering on thought-leadership.
—An ALGV Business Recovery Advisory Board appointed for a Summer 2020 session.
—Continuing to offer ‘Travel Protection Plus’ with ‘Cancel for Any Reason’ coverage.
“We believe that May and June are an opportunity to get clients dreaming about vacations through social media, videos, and emails,” Marks said. “When we start to see changes in border permissions and stay-at-home rules, I think there will be consumer demand for travel, and we want everyone to be prepared.”
For more information, visit appleleisuregroup.com.
For more information on Apple Leisure Group
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS