Apple Leisure Group Vacations Announces Top Accounts Program
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Janeen Christoff February 21, 2020
Apple Leisure Group Vacations has announced its new Top Accounts Program. The recently launched program will further recognize and generously reward top-performing travel advisors in new ways.
The Top Accounts Program will also simplify and standardize goals and benefits for ALGV’s three brand recognition clubs, including the Apple Vacations Preferred Partners, Funjet Vacations 500 Club and Travel Impressions Best of the Best programs.
Carnival Expanding to 100 WUATA Agent Events in 2020Travel Agent
[REALTED_NEWS]
There will be numerous benefits to high-performing agencies with the Top Accounts Program, including exclusive promo codes to help close sales, fast-tracked solutions and expedited handling of requests, and exclusive recognition trips. There will also be a special all-brand Elite Level FAM with ALGV executives.
Additional benefits are also coming. Revenue from sales with United Vacations, Blue Sky Tours and Southwest Vacations, will now be eligible for use towards up to 30 percent of an agency’s total to qualify for Preferred Partners, 500 Club or Best of the Best status starting in 2021.
“These changes introduce new benefits and incremental rewards for our top-performing travel advisor partners while making it easier to qualify for our various brand recognition programs,” said Jim Tedesco, vice president of sales, Apple Leisure Group Vacations.
These new benefits will make it easier for travel advisors to reach their goals.
“Travel advisors can now make the best choices for their clients by taking advantage of incentives with Blue Sky Tours or one of our airline brands without impacting their ability to reach their goal for Preferred Partners, 500 Club or Best of the Best,” Tedesco added.
In addition, a new United Vacations preferred partner program will give travel advisors access to vouchers, United Club Passes, and enhanced club-member customer service features.
The Top Accounts Program will also include elite status with ALGV, a new level joining together the most powerful producers partnering with Apple Vacations, Travel Impressions, Funjet Vacations, United Vacations, Blue Sky Tours, and Southwest Vacations.
Travel agencies need to qualify for each of these programs annually.
For more information on Apple Leisure Group, United States
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS