Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Wed October 27 2021

Apple Vacations Adds Over 1,000 Destinations to Offerings

Vacation Packages Apple Vacations Donald Wood October 27, 2021

Streets of Jackson Hole with ski slopes at background
PHOTO: Jackson Hole, Wyoming (Photo via WitGorski / iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

Apple Vacations has launched more than 1,000 new destinations and expanded its footprint into six continents.

The Apple Vacations brand is now offering the same expansive product line as its ALG Vacations sister companies, with the exception of Disney hotels. The company has been a strong supporter of travel advisors for the past five decades.

In addition to hotspots across the United States and Canada, Apple Vacations announced plans to bring back popular ski locations like Jackson Hole and Vail, as well as destinations for avid golfers like Myrtle Beach and Hilton Head.

“Travel Advisors and their customers have been asking for this for a long time, and we’re thrilled to finally deliver,” ALG Vacations General Manager Scott Wiseman said. “Over the course of the past 50+ years, Apple Vacations has developed significant customer loyalty and repeat vacationers, and with the world opening up again, it’s the perfect time to expand Apple’s reach beyond the beach.”

The company is also boasting trips to the most in-demand cities throughout Europe, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and North and South America.

Travel advisors can book the Apple Vacations expanded product line via MyAppleOnline.com, with standard international and domestic commission levels being applied. Every booking traveled in 2021 will count toward the new ALGV Elite Accounts rewards program for agents.

“Finally, this popular vacation brand that has long been associated with quality, value, and reliability can be booked to almost anywhere in the world,” Wiseman continued.

