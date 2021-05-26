Apple Vacations Premium Retreat Garners High Praise From Agents
Travel advisors attending Apple Vacations Premium Retreat at Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun earlier in May had high praise for the event itself, as well their interactions with Apple Leisure Group Vacations (ALGV) executives.
“When else will you have the opportunity to hear first-hand from ALGV leadership the changes and improvements being made to help us to succeed?” said JoAnne Weeks of Acendas Travel. “In all of the years attending events like this, I never had so many valuable interactions with the leadership.
“I had the opportunity to have a 30-minute one-on-one meeting with ALGV Group President Ray Snisky and Vice President of Sales Jim Tedesco, along with time spent with Health and Performance Director David Pritchard and SVP Call Center and Operation Anderson Hernandez.”
Similarly, Stephanie Turner of Brentwood Travel noted that the best part of the trip was meeting and reconnecting with ALGV executives. “Some I have known for years, and others were new to me. It was a great way to personalize those connections,” she said.
The 2021 event was particularly meaningful to advisors in the wake of the pandemic. “I think the event this year was even more important because of what all agencies and agents have gone through from the devastation of COVID to our businesses,” said April Morganegg of Oswego Travel and Foremost Travel.
Added Dave Lovick of Travel Leaders, “This year, with all we have been through, I thought it was wonderful for ALGV to put this event together to rebuild our relationships and discuss plans for a brighter future.”
Like other agents, Lovick also found the event fruitful in terms of networking opportunities. “I find huge value in getting together with the best-of-the best in travel – sharing business ideas, big wins and plans to come out of this improved. Nothing will replace getting together face to face! Bye, bye Zoom!”
The event also garnered top reviews for its agenda, which included, among many other things, a Give Back opportunity with a visit to El Porvenir, where attendees were able to meet with the community’s children and deliver donations collected by ALGV.
“It was such a special feeling to be a part of such a caring and generous group of agents who opened up their hearts to provide these kids and families with such a special day,” Morganegg said.
“They were so appreciative. No matter what country we travel to, there are beautiful children – a Grandma can communicate love in any language.”
Advisors also had the chance to update themselves on the company’s myriad sales and marketing tools.
“The new Special Request Desk chat will help cut out the need to call,” Weeks said. “The access to tab bookings is a miracle! The new Group technology and Group dashboard will make the hands-on process so much easier for handling groups.”
She also praised VAX VacationAccess. “ALGV offers the ability to work with one of the best self-service bookings engines in the industry, offering six different vendors covering so many different destinations,” she said. “Frankly, if you're not using VAX, you’re not working smart.”
In the final analysis, ALGV has “been a very fair company and tries to work with us when there are problems,” said Turner.
“We have grown our business with them over the years because they generally find ways to ‘make it happen.’ Whether it’s assisting us with the best air or helping our agents upgrade clients when possible or dealing with issues – they try their best to make us look good.
“I believe they value our partnership.”
