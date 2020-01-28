Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the Big Apple With NYCVP
Vacation Packages New York City Vacation Packages January 28, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Send your clients to New York City for a romantic Valentine's Day celebration. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
New York City Vacation Packages (NYCVP)—known for its top-selling packages during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays—is excited to announce its Valentine’s Day Weekend package featuring specially-priced rates.
The weekend package includes accommodations for two-nights or longer at a midtown Manhattan Hotel, a special romantic Friday evening Valentine's Day Dinner Cruise in the New York Harbor plus NYC discounts and bonus inclusions.
The three-hour Valentine's Dinner Cruise includes open bar, a champagne toast and breathtaking views of New York City's famous skyline—along with on-board entertainment.
Optional Broadway shows, pre-paid dining reservations and reserved entry to tours and attractions can also be added for an additional cost.
Two-night vacation packages start at $359.50 per person, commissionable, and include all state and local taxes.
For more information visit www.nyctrip.com or call NYCVP at 877 NYC-Trip (877 692-8747).
SOURCE: New York City Vacation Packages press release.
For more information on New York City Vacation Packages, New York City
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS