Choose Your Vacation Type With American Airlines Vacations

Packaging your vacation with American Airlines Vacations makes travel easy and affordable.
AA Vacations offers a variety of different vacation types, whether you're planning a romantic getaway with your partner, a family or group vacation or even a trip geared toward golf or skiing.
Seeking a stress-free all-inclusive vacation? AA Vacations works with many elite resorts, including the Hard Rock Hotel Cancun and Jamaica's Melia Braco Village, among others.
Meanwhile, families can score an excellent deal on a theme park vacation package that the kids are guaranteed to love, including Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando Resort.
AA Vacations also offers travel packages to some of the world's most LGBTQ-friendly destinations, including places like Las Vegas and Los Cabos. Thrill-seekers can also plan their dream adventure vacation in extraordinary places like Hawaii's Waikiki Beach and Grand Cayman in the Caribbean.
Travelers can also choose from budget-friendly vacation packages. For example, a two-night stay at the Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from Dallas next month is available for under $160 per person.
Travelers in search of a break from the kids or in need of some relaxation can't go wrong with any one of AA Vacations adults-only and spa vacation options. Whether getting away for two nights or 10, pampering yourself in paradise is far simpler when you package your trip.
No matter which type of vacation you have in mind, you can save up to $400 when you book a minimum two-night stay by Wednesday, November 27 for travel now through October 15, 2020.
