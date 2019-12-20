Family-Friendly NYC Vacation Packages for 2020
December 20, 2019
It's no revelation that New York City is one of the world's premier destinations, but it also happens to be among the most family-friendly places you can visit in 2020.
Getting away to the Big Apple, securing the perfect hotel stay and ensuring your family doesn't miss any of the city's marquee attractions is easy when you book your vacation with New York City Vacation Packages (NYCVP).
Packages are both extremely convenient and affordable as they include comfortable accommodations in the heart of the city as well as admission to many of the city's top attractions and tours.
Family Days NYC Vacations for Children & Families packages include accommodations for two nights or more at a hotel of your choosing—NYCVP offers more than 25 hotels in Broadway's Theater District, Times Square and Rockefeller Center—a two-day Gray Line hop-on hop-off double-decker bus tour; Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island ferry ticket; a visit to the Empire State Building's 86th Floor Observatory; admission to Madame Tussaud's and access to the American Museum of Natural History, among other perks.
NYCVP also offers packages inclusive of hit Disney theatrical productions on Broadway that the little ones are sure to love, including The Lion King and Aladdin. For example, the Lion King Broadway vacation includes accommodations, in addition to Orchestra or Front Mezzanine tickets to a selected performance of the popular production at the Minskoff Theatre.
Travelers can also customize their package by adding their most sought-after events and attractions one at a time. NYCVP has developed a comprehensive list of the city's must-see family-friendly sites and activities to make building your ideal package easier than ever.
Plus, travelers can also receive NYCVP's exclusive Hidden Secrets of NYC for Kids and Families guide booklet featuring nearly two dozen little-known but fascinating secrets to ensure parents and kids alike are pleasantly surprised by the end of their trip.
Visit nyctrip.com for more information.
