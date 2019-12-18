Find Romance in Paradise With ALG Brands
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Janeen Christoff December 18, 2019
Valentine’s Day falls in the dead of winter so there is really no better way to warm the heart of a loved one than to book them a romantic getaway in paradise.
Blue Sky Tours
Let Hawaii and the South Pacific travel experts, Blue Sky Tours, lead the way in planning a romantic island escape for clients. Whether travelers are looking to rekindle their commitment with a vow renewal or just looking for a lovers’ retreat this Valentine’s Day, Blue Sky works with top providers to make their trip a memorable one.
Right now, travelers can take advantage of the Happy Hula Days Sale. Book by December 26, 2019, and save up to $150 with promo code HULA1501 plus enjoy free nights at select Hawaii hotels.
United Vacations
Nothing says romance like lavish suites, top cuisine, world-class spas and stunning locations.
Save up to 40 percent and experience next-level luxury with United Vacations’ Winter Wanderlust sale. Travelers also receive $200 in resort coupons at AMResorts properties, including Zoetry, Secrets, Breathless and more.
The offer is valid through February 25, 2020, for travel through April 11, 2020.
Southwest Vacations
Sneak away with that special someone on a romantic Vegas sojourn at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Southwest Vacations is offering savings up to 25 percent and a $50 food and beverage credit when travelers book a flight and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas package. The offer is valid through December 31, 2019, for travel through March 5, 2020.
Funjet Vacations
Surprise your sweetheart with a trip to Aruba this Valentine’s Day. Funjet vacations is offering savings of up to 28 percent for stays at the Riu Palace Aruba, which is perched on the Palm Beach overlooking the sea and offers a beautiful beach, an Olympic size pool, a PADI dive center, a casino, nightly entertainment, a lavish spa and fitness center and a sensational selection of restaurants and bars.
Prices start at $1,205 per person for three nights.
For more information on Apple Leisure Group, Aruba, Hawaii, Mexico, Caribbean
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS