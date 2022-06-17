Last-Minute Savings for Spur of the Moment Trips
Janeen Christoff June 17, 2022
Now that there's no longer a COVID-19 pre-departure testing requirement to return to the United States after a vacation abroad, even more travelers are looking to book that long-awaited summer vacation.
On June 12, 2022, the U.S. lifted its mandatory COVID-19 testing program for travelers entering the country, allowing for a more normalized vacation experience for those looking to travel abroad this summer without the burden of testing.
With this in mind, ALG Vacations is luring guests with its "Steal of a Deal" program, which is once again helping travelers find the best deals on last-minute travel.
Each of ALG Vacations' participating brands, including Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, Travel Impressions, Southwest Vacations and United Vacations, have a variety of offers available for clients at low prices.
Deals include several three-night vacations. A three-night stay at the Iberostar Punta Cana starts at $499 and $649 at the Dreams Vista Cancun Golf & Spa Resort. Three nights at Dreams Aventuras Riviera Maya start at $599.
Travelers who are looking for a longer getaway can spend seven nights in Huatulco, Mexico, at the Dreams Huatulco Resort & Spa by AMR Collection starting at $959 or enjoy five nights on Maui at the Royal Lahaina Resort for $1,610.
Theme park enthusiasts can book three nights in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, at the Wyndham Lake Buena Vista starting at $630 or travel to Las Vegas and stay at the swanky Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for three nights starting at $259. Travelers can also stay at the Egyptian-themed Luxor Hotel & Casino for three nights starting at $145.
Adults-only getaways include five nights at the Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun for $759.
Airfare deals are also available from select getaways. Travel dates are now through December 15, 2022, but travel must be booked by June 23, 2022.
