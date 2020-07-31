Pleasant Holidays and Journese Extend Free Rental Car Offer
Vacation Packages Janeen Christoff July 31, 2020
Pleasant Holidays and Journese has extended its booking window for its free, three-day Hertz car rental promotion to September 6, 2020.
New bookings at all hotels, resorts and vacation rentals in the continental USA’s most popular destinations qualify for a free midsize Hertz car rental for each night booked for up to a maximum of three free days of car rental.
The promotion is valid on stays of one night or longer for travel through May 31, 2021, and additional car rental days may be added at additional cost.
“Many U.S. travelers are looking to vacation closer to home during this unprecedented time,” said Jack E. Richards, president and CEO. “Our free midsize Hertz car rental offer makes it easy and affordable to explore America coast to coast, including tranquil coastal towns like San Diego, Santa Barbara, Monterey, Bar Harbor, Hilton Head, Myrtle Beach, Clearwater, Key Largo and Key West; vibrant cities like Nashville, Las Vegas, San Antonio, Savannah and Charleston; or the natural beauty of America’s National Parks, Lake Tahoe, Napa/Sonoma Wine Country, Aspen, Scottsdale, Sedona, Santa Fe, Niagara Falls, Anchorage, Asheville and many more.”
There is no airfare requirement for travelers to receive the free Hertz car rental offer, but clients may book air travel as part of the vacation package along with a Cancel For Any Reason Travel Protection Plan starting at $99 per person including COVID-19 coverage.
For more information on United States
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS