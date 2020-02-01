Save on Hawaii With United Vacations
Now that the winter chill has set in, consider warming up with an island getaway.
Travel to Hawaii with United Vacations and enjoy exclusive savings and the lowest airfares to the Aloha site.
United Airlines offers more flights between the mainland and Hawaii than any other carrier and has been serving the islands since 1947. Also, travel agents earn five percent air commission on Hawaii air/hotel reservations on United Airlines operated flights.
Travel agents can take advantage of United Vacations' award-winning Agent Seat Incentive, which gives agents the chance to earn $250 towards their next flight for every $50,000 in United Vacations air/hotel revenue booked.
Right now, the tour operator has a sale on Hawaii vacations. Travelers can save up to $300 when they book through February 6, 2020, and receive 25 percent off hotel rates as well as daily breakfast included using promo code HAWAII500.
Clients who are looking to book a multistop itinerary can also save up to $300 with promo code HAWAII500MS.
Travelers can book the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and save 25 percent as well as free daily breakfast for two.
At Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach, travelers can take advantage of a free night plus up to $150 in resort credit. And, at Aston at the Maui Banyan, guests receive a sixth night free, a free room upgrade and a $50 activity credit.
Aqua Bamboo and Aston Shores at Waikoloa are both offering 15 percent off of room rates, and travelers can save up to 10 percent on stays at Fairway Villas Waikoloa by Outrigger and Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa.
The Kaanapali Beach Hotel is also offering free daily breakfast to guests booking with United Vacations during their early February sale.
Travel agents booking with United Vacations can also earn Waves rewards with Apple Leisure Group (ALG) and, with enough points, become a Wavemaker and qualify for ALG’s four-tier agent recognition program.
