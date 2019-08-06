Save on Theme Park Access with American Airlines Vacations
August 06, 2019
Booking your family's next theme park getaway is easier and more affordable than ever when you package your vacation with American Airlines Vacations.
Right now, travelers can save up to 30 percent on Universal Orlando Resort on-site hotel stays, including Universal's brand new Surfside Inn and Suites at the Endless Summer Resort, among other properties.
Savings are available on bookings made through December 19 for travel through December 20.
Visitors to Universal Orlando Resort who book with American Airlines Vacations can also save approximately $129 per person, per day when they stay at the Loews Royal Pacific Resort, Hard Rock Hotel or the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel as they'll benefit from free Universal Express Unlimited ride access allowing them to skip the regular lines at most attractions within Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.
What's more, you can add Universal Orlando Resort multi-day theme park tickets to your American Airlines Vacations package ahead of time and save up to $20 per person off standard gate prices.
Saving on an escape to nearby Walt Disney World Resort is also simple and easy. When travelers book their trip with American Airlines Vacations they'll enjoy a handful of benefits, including the ability to use a combination of AAdvantage award miles and cash to pay for their vacation.
Other perks include the best rates and savings on flights, hotels, cars and more when you package everything together and at least 1,000 AAdvantage award miles every time you book. Travelers can also set up convenient monthly payment options to make it easier to turn their dream vacation into a reality.
There's never been a better time to start planning either as the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival is scheduled to return this month and Disney's Animal Kingdom celebrates the 25th anniversary of The Lion King.
For more information on American Airlines Vacations, contact your travel agent or visit AAVacations.com. Meanwhile, agents can visit AAVacations.com/agent/TAregistration.asp to register their agency.
