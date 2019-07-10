Save Up to $200 With Travel Impressions’ Limited-Time Special
Vacation Packages Travel Impressions July 10, 2019
WHY IT RATES: With Travel Impressions' "Small Islands, Big Savings:" special, your clients can use a promo code to save up to $200 to travel to one of the Caribbean's Small Islands. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Travel Impressions’ Small Islands. Big Savings. limited-time special allows agents booking their clients’ escape to one of the Caribbean’s smaller islands to save up to $200 when using the promo code TRAVEL719. To qualify, bookings must be made from now until July 31, 2019, with travel completed by April 30, 2020.
Clients can choose from hundreds of resorts throughout the following islands:
- Anguilla
- Antigua
- Nevis
- Puerto Rico
- St. Barts
- St. Croix
- St. John
- St. Kitts
- St. Lucia
- St. Maarten/St. Martin
- St. Thomas
- Turks & Caicos
Discover the unspoiled beaches and boutique hotels that are making the lesser-known gems of this crown-jewel region shine even brighter than ever before. Return to the world-class resorts and restaurants that have made this region a playground for travelers who demand only the best for their getaways. Revisit destinations as they reveal new builds, renovations and expansions that bring them into the spotlight once more.
For more information, visit www.travimp.com/SmallIslands
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
For more information on Travel Impressions
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS