Save Up to $200 With Travel Impressions’ Limited-Time Special

Vacation Packages Travel Impressions July 10, 2019

Small Islands. Big Savings. Save up to $200 on the Caribbean’s Small Islands! (Courtesy of Travel Impressions)
WHY IT RATES: With Travel Impressions' "Small Islands, Big Savings:" special, your clients can use a promo code to save up to $200 to travel to one of the Caribbean's Small Islands. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate

Travel Impressions’ Small Islands. Big Savings. limited-time special allows agents booking their clients’ escape to one of the Caribbean’s smaller islands to save up to $200 when using the promo code TRAVEL719. To qualify, bookings must be made from now until July 31, 2019, with travel completed by April 30, 2020.

Clients can choose from hundreds of resorts throughout the following islands:

- Anguilla

- Antigua

- Nevis

- Puerto Rico

- St. Barts

- St. Croix

- St. John

- St. Kitts

- St. Lucia

- St. Maarten/St. Martin

- St. Thomas

- Turks & Caicos

Discover the unspoiled beaches and boutique hotels that are making the lesser-known gems of this crown-jewel region shine even brighter than ever before. Return to the world-class resorts and restaurants that have made this region a playground for travelers who demand only the best for their getaways. Revisit destinations as they reveal new builds, renovations and expansions that bring them into the spotlight once more.

For more information, visit www.travimp.com/SmallIslands

SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.

