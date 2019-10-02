South African Airways Vacations Announces Big Savings to See the Big Five
Vacation Packages South African Airways October 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: This "Best of South Africa" tour includes four nights in cosmopolitan Cape Town, three nights' luxury lodging at a game safari in Kruger National Park and a wider exploration of the Cape Peninsula, with airfare included! — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer
South African Airways Vacations (SAA Vacations), the leisure division of South African Airways, is offering a $300 discount per person on its popular the “Best of South Africa” air-inclusive package. Starting from $4,199 (restrictions apply), travel from New York-JFK or Washington, DC-Dulles between November 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020 and enjoy four nights in the trendy and cosmopolitan city of Cape Town, as well as, an opportunity to view Africa’s Big Five with three nights on a game safari in the world-famous Greater Kruger National Park.
To take advantage of these incredible savings, travelers must book by October 31, 2019.
SAA Vacations’ “Best of South Africa” package offers accommodations at the award-winning Southern Sun Cullinan Hotel, just steps away from the famed Victoria & Alfred Waterfront with its wide array of boutiques, restaurants, cafes and bars. Each room in the hotel is beautifully appointed with luxurious bedding and finishes, free Wi-Fi, and offers spectacular views of Table Mountain, the bustling Table Bay Harbour and Waterfront or the Cape Town city center.
In Cape Town, enjoy a full-day escorted tour of the Cape Peninsula which includes a scenic drive along the stunning Atlantic seaboard to the Cape of Good Hope, said to be the romantic meeting place of the two mighty oceans, the Atlantic and the Indian. Then off to visit Boulders Beach, with a chance encounter with the beloved penguins that populate the area.
Also included is a full-day tour of South Africa’s beautiful wine region. Spend the day amid stunning vineyards indulging in some of the finest South African wines while taking in the scenery of the majestic mountain views in this region. There are many additional opportunities to explore in Cape Town, including a cable car or hike up Table Mountain, a stroll through Kirshenbasch Botanical Gardens or a boat ride for a poignant visit to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned for eighteen years.
After Cape Town, jet off to Kruger National Park for a three-day safari at the five-star Thornybush Game Reserve. Enjoy the next few days being off the grid and experiencing exclusive safari adventures in both open Land Rovers and on foot. The private reserve is home to an abundance of animals including the "Big Five." Being a predominantly open savannah and with a near-perfect year-round climate, it is the ideal African safari destination. Included are opulent accommodations, twice-daily safari drives, and all meals on safari. This amazing safari experience, all among the peace and quiet of the African bush, will provide travelers with unique experiences and vacation memories of a lifetime.
“SAA Vacations is pleased to offer this air-inclusive vacation package that allows travelers to enjoy the best of South Africa, from Cape Town’s famed waterfront and world-renowned Winelands, to the ultimate African safari at the Greater Kruger National Park at significant savings,” said Terry von Guilleaume, president of SAA Vacations. “Book now in order to receive this discount for travel all the way through August 2020.”
SAA Vacations’ Best of South Package Includes:
— Round-trip Economy airfare from New York-JFK or Washington-Dulles to South Africa on South African Airways, Africa’s most awarded airline
— Air transportation within South Africa to/from the Greater Kruger National Park
— 4-nights at the luxurious Southern Sun Cullinan Hotel with daily breakfast
— Full-day Cape Peninsula tour
— Full-day tour Cape Winelands tour and wine tastings
— All safari activities and meals on a fully-inclusive basis at Thornybush Game Reserve
— Airport transfers, English-speaking guides, and meet-and-greet by professional South African Airways Vacations staff in South Africa
To book the “Best of South Africa” package, call 1-855-359-7228. South African Airways Vacations offers vacation options for all budgets, with African Specialists available to ensure travelers experience the vacation of their dreams.
For more information, visit flysaavacations.com.
SOURCE: South African Airways Vacations press release.
For more information on South African Airways, South Africa, Cape Town
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS