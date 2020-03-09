Last updated: 01:17 PM ET, Mon March 09 2020

South African Airways Vacations Offers “Stunning South Africa” Package

Cape Town, South Africa (Photo by Paul J. Heney)
Cape Town, South Africa (Photo via Paul J. Heney)

WHY IT RATES: The airline’s “Stunning South Africa package includes air transportation, full day tours, bookings at luxury hotels and much more. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate

South African Airways Vacations (SAA Vacations), the leisure division of South African Airways, has announced a no single supplement offer on the popular “Stunning South Africa” air-inclusive vacation package. Starting from $4,399 (restrictions apply) per person, this offer is valid for travel from New York-JFK or Washington, DC-Dulles between April 1 and May 31, 2020, for bookings made by March 31, 2020.

Along with international flights from the U.S. and domestic flights within South Africa on South African Airways, Africa’s most awarded airline, the “Stunning South Africa” includes four nights at the modern and luxurious Southern Sun Waterfront Hotel in Cape Town on a bed and breakfast basis, with Cape Peninsula and Cape Winelands tours included. The hotel’s proximity to the famed Victoria and Alfred Waterfront positions travelers at the perfect spot for discovering the beauty and excitement of the Mother City.

Also included are three nights at the fabulous Thornybush Private Game Reserve which is located adjacent to the Kruger National Park. This private reserve is home to an abundance of animals and exotic plant species. Being predominantly open savannah and with a near perfect year-round climate, it is the ideal African safari destination.

Travelers are ensured of an unforgettable safari, with twice-daily game drives viewing the Big Five and sumptuous meals which are included. "Solo travel has become an ever-increasing trend. South Africa offers the single traveler so much, from cosmopolitan Cape Town with its unmatched beauty and world-class restaurants, to the splendor of a safari in the African bush,” said Terry von Guilleaume, president of SAA Vacations.

“Book your dream vacation with us before March 31, 2020 and we will waive the single supplement on this popular package. Spend the extra savings on pampering yourself, you deserve it.”

SAA Vacations “Stunning South Africa” Package Includes:

Round-trip Economy Class airfare from New York-JFK or Washington-Dulles to South Africa on South African Airways, Africa’s most awarded airline

Air transportation within South Africa to Cape Town and to/from the Greater Kruger National Park

4-nights at the luxurious Southern Sun Waterfront Hotel in Cape Town with daily breakfast

Full-day Cape Peninsula tour

Full-day Cape Winelands tour with wine tastings and lunch provided

3-nights on a fully inclusive basis at Thornybush Game Reserve

All safari activities and game drives

Airport transfers, English-speaking guides, and meet and greet by professional South African Airways Vacations staff in South Africa

To book the “Stunning South Africa” package, call 1-855-359-7228. South African Airways Vacations offers vacation options for all budgets, with African Specialists available to ensure travelers experience the vacation of their dreams. For more vacation packages to destinations throughout Africa, please visit www.flysaavacations.com.

SOURCE: South African Airways Vacations press release.

