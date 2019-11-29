Last updated: 08:00 PM ET, Fri November 29 2019

Surprise Your Family With a Vacation This Holiday Season

The months leading up to the holidays tend to be busy with get-togethers, cooking, baking and shopping. People keep their eyes out for unbeatable Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals so they can fill up under the tree with gifts for family members.

As the kids get older, though, they become harder and harder to shop for. It’s difficult to keep up with the latest trends and interests of children and teenagers, and since they grow so fast and have ever-changing styles, it’s hard to pick out clothes for them.

This year, instead of buying toys, gadgets, electronics and clothes, consider surprising your family with a vacation.

Sure, opening gifts is fun, but your children will be so much more excited to have a trip to look forward to. Stick a travel itinerary under the tree and watch everyone’s face light up with the thought of hopping on a plane.

Whether it’s a pop-up trip over the holiday break, a winter getaway to beat the winter blues, a spring break trip or a rewarding summer vacation after school lets out, the family will be ecstatic to know a vacation is coming in the future.

Apple Leisure Group has a number of vacation packages to choose from, so each family should be able to find something intriguing.

Families can almost never go wrong with a surprise trip to one of the sun and fun destinations such as Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Jamaica or the Dominican Republic. With Funjet Vacations or Apple Vacations, a flight, hotel and transfer can all be booked in the same place. Travelers can even add a family excursion to their itinerary.

For those interested in something a bit further from home such as one of the exotic Hawaiian Islands or the South Pacific, Blue Sky Tours covers these destinations. This tour operator offers great value and a wide selection of accommodations, rental cars, tours and airlines.

Active families who are always on the go might consider a theme park, cultural or skiing vacation. Whether it’s a trip to Universal Orlando Resort for theme park fun, New Orleans for a blend of history and mystery or Lake Tahoe for skiing, snowboarding and other winter activities, Southwest Vacations has you covered.

Another fun idea—if you’re not quite sure where your family will want to go—is to stick a United Vacations gift certificate under the tree and allow the children to participate in the vacation planning. You’ll have fun choosing the destination and excursions all together.

Codie Liermann, TravelPulse
