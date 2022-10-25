Last updated: 10:18 AM ET, Tue October 25 2022

The Latest With ALG Vacations

Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Eric Bowman October 25, 2022

One-on-One with Scott Wiseman - Senior Vice President & General Manager of Apple Leisure Group Vacations

What's new with Apple Leisure Group Vacations?

How has business been in 2022 and what is the forecast like for 2023?

We checked in with Scott Wiseman, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Apple Leisure Group Vacations, at the 2022 Ascend conference in Cancun, Mexico, to find out the answers to these questions and get the latest with ALGV.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on ALG Vacations

For more Vacation Packages News

More by Eric Bowman

Eric Bowman
Adventures by Disney Adriatic Expedition Cruise – Hvar.

Adventures by Disney Introduces First-Ever Adriatic Sea...

gallery icon These Are the Top Seaside European Destinations for 2023

Delta Vacations University Returns After Two-Year Absence

ALG Vacations Reveals New Policies, Programs Aid Strong 2023 Travel Numbers

Why Social Media Can Help Advisors Grow Their Business

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS