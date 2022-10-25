The Latest With ALG Vacations
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Eric Bowman October 25, 2022
What's new with Apple Leisure Group Vacations?
How has business been in 2022 and what is the forecast like for 2023?
We checked in with Scott Wiseman, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Apple Leisure Group Vacations, at the 2022 Ascend conference in Cancun, Mexico, to find out the answers to these questions and get the latest with ALGV.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on ALG Vacations
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Eric Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS