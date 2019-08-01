Tips for Planning a Last-Minute Vacation
Vacation Packages Apple Leisure Group Janeen Christoff August 01, 2019
Sometimes you just feel the need to get away, and there’s no time to plan—you just have to go. For travelers who loathe the idea of scheduling out every mealtime, activity and hotel stay, last-minute travel options are there for the taking.
Vacation packages are an ideal way to make travel simple for the easy-going vacationer who’s ready to go at the drop of a hat.
Several Apple Leisure Group (ALG) brands make it easy to jump on a jet plane with little notice.
For example, United Vacations knows that sometimes the impulse to travel just strikes and travelers want to be kicking back on the beach now instead of later. They offer a variety of last-minute hotel deals that give guests big savings off travel to Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii and Costa Rica.
Book last minute with Southwest Vacations and save with resort credits, free transfers, bonus miles and more.
Right now, travelers can book a quick summer getaway in August to Secrets Akumal Riviera Maya Unlimited-Luxury and receive free transfers and $300 in resort coupons for spa treatments, romantic dining experiences, and wine purchases. Stays must be booked by August 6, 2019.
In the Caribbean, travelers can book a trip to Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa. The all-inclusive Jamaica property is giving guests $1,500 in resort coupons and up to 45 percent off of stays when they book with Southwest Vacations by August 6.
Travelers can also save on stays in Vegas last minute with Southwest Vacations. At the Golden Nugget, last-minute travelers can save 20 percent and get free breakfast for two and, at the Wynn Las Vegas, guests receive up to $150 in resort credits. The MGM Grand Hotel & Casino is offering stays for up to 25 percent off.
For those who want last-minute getaways with a little bit of intrigue, Funjet Vacations is adding in a little bit of mystery.
Travelers choose their destination, and Funjet books the location. The five-star mystery deal includes a three-night hotel stay at a high-end resort for a low nightly rate. All travelers need to do is book one day prior to departure to take advantage of the deal.
For example, travelers can choose four-star luxury in Montego Bay, Jamaica, for $82 per person, per night. Funjet picks the resort and travelers can book travel as soon as August 18, 2019.
For more information on Apple Leisure Group, Funjet Vacations, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations, Jamaica, Mexico, Caribbean, Las Vegas
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS