Travel Impressions Announces Anniversary Sale Honoring 1 Year With VAX
Vacation Packages Travel Impressions Janeen Christoff September 05, 2019
Travel Impressions is honoring its one-year anniversary using the VAX Vacation Access booking platform with a special sale.
The new platform gave travel advisors innovative features, stronger capabilities and access to global destinations so that they could close sales faster and therefore it is pulling out all the stops with its VAXiversary Sale.
Now through October 31, 2019, any FIT booking made at a participating property earns 2,500 bonus LoyalTI First points.
There are also exclusive offers available that advisors won’t find anywhere else.
For example, at the Azul Beach Resort Negril in Jamaica, travel agents receive 54 percent off plus complimentary Club MoBay Lounge Experience for travel through April 30, 2020.
There are many savings in the Dominican Republic. Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana, for example, is offering travelers 59 percent savings plus exclusive Kids Concierge Program.
There are savings throughout Mexico, including at the Grand Oasis Cancun, which is offering 70 percent off stays as well as kids stay free, a guaranteed room upgrade, exchange privileges and exclusive Grand Plus perks.
Travelers looking to stay at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya receive $400 air credit and discounts of 60 percent are offered at El Dorado Seaside Suites and the Fives Azul Beach Resort.
In Hawaii, travel agents can take advantage of 30 percent savings at the Fairmont Orchid, Hawaii on the Big Island and the Waikoloa Beach Marriott Resort & Spa among other discounted rates.
There are also savings in Europe during the sale. For example, reduced rates are available at Secrets Lanzarote and Secrets Mallorca Villamil Spain.
In the South Pacific, clients can save on stays on Bora Bora with reduced rates offered at the Conrad Bora Bora Nui, the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa and Le Meridien Bora Bora.
More information for all of these destinations is available on Travel Impressions website. The sale concludes on October 31 and the travel window closes April 30, 2020.
