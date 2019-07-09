Travel Impressions Announces July Supplier of the Month
Vacation Packages Travel Impressions July 09, 2019
WHY IT RATES: July is a great month for travel agents to book Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Resorts with Travel Impressions. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travel Impressions has partnered with Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Mexico and Jamaica as its July Supplier of the Month to offer exclusive room upgrades plus up to $1,500 in resort credits and a Kids Stay Free offer.* To qualify, bookings must be made July 1 – 31, 2019 with travel from July 2, 2019 – April 30, 2020.
With signature amenities and exceptional service, Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts offer spacious and luxurious accommodations, fine dining, world-class spas and more. Participating properties include Palace Resorts throughout Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen and Jamaica, as well as Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun and Los Cabos.
Clients can receive exclusive room upgrades at the following participating properties:
Moon Palace Cancun
Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Garden View
Deluxe Garden View to Deluxe Ocean View
Playacar Palace
Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Partial Ocean
Deluxe Partial Ocean View to Deluxe Ocean View
Sun Palace
Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Ocean View
Deluxe Ocean View to Junior Suite Ocean View
Beach Palace
Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Lagoon View
Deluxe Lagoon View to Deluxe Ocean View
Cozumel Palace
Ocean View Suite to Ocean Front Suite
Isla Mujeres Palace
Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Pool View
Deluxe Pool View to Deluxe Ocean View
Moon Palace Jamaica
Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Ocean View
Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos
Royale Deluxe Resort View to Royale Deluxe Partial Ocean View
Royale Deluxe Partial Ocean View to Royale Deluxe Ocean View
Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun
Royale Deluxe Resort View to Royale Deluxe Lagoon View
Royale Deluxe Lagoon View to Royale Deluxe Partial Ocean View
Agents will earn 500 LoyalTI First Bonus Points for FIT bookings to all Palace properties during the promotional period.
For added convenience and cost savings, Travel Impressions offers Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights to Cancun, Jamaica, Cozumel and Los Cabos from a variety of popular gateways in addition to scheduled service from all U.S. departure points.
*Kids Stay Free offer is valid on all room categories excluding rooms for adults only, on bookings from July 1 - Dec. 23, 2019 with travel from July 1 - Dec. 23, 2019.
Visit www.travimp.com/SupplieroftheMonth for more information or to view the full terms and conditions for the promotion.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
For more information on Travel Impressions, Palace Resorts, Le Blanc Spa Resort, Cancun, Los Cabos, Jamaica, Cozumel
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS