Travel Impressions Announces July Supplier of the Month

WHY IT RATES: July is a great month for travel agents to book Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Resorts with Travel Impressions. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

Travel Impressions has partnered with Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Mexico and Jamaica as its July Supplier of the Month to offer exclusive room upgrades plus up to $1,500 in resort credits and a Kids Stay Free offer.* To qualify, bookings must be made July 1 – 31, 2019 with travel from July 2, 2019 – April 30, 2020.

With signature amenities and exceptional service, Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts offer spacious and luxurious accommodations, fine dining, world-class spas and more. Participating properties include Palace Resorts throughout Cancun, Cozumel, Isla Mujeres, Playa del Carmen and Jamaica, as well as Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancun and Los Cabos.

Clients can receive exclusive room upgrades at the following participating properties:

Moon Palace Cancun

Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Garden View

Deluxe Garden View to Deluxe Ocean View

Playacar Palace

Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Partial Ocean

Deluxe Partial Ocean View to Deluxe Ocean View

Sun Palace

Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Ocean View

Deluxe Ocean View to Junior Suite Ocean View

Beach Palace

Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Lagoon View

Deluxe Lagoon View to Deluxe Ocean View

Cozumel Palace

Ocean View Suite to Ocean Front Suite

Isla Mujeres Palace

Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Pool View

Deluxe Pool View to Deluxe Ocean View

Moon Palace Jamaica

Deluxe Resort View to Deluxe Ocean View

Le Blanc Spa Resort Los Cabos

Royale Deluxe Resort View to Royale Deluxe Partial Ocean View

Royale Deluxe Partial Ocean View to Royale Deluxe Ocean View

Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancun

Royale Deluxe Resort View to Royale Deluxe Lagoon View

Royale Deluxe Lagoon View to Royale Deluxe Partial Ocean View

Agents will earn 500 LoyalTI First Bonus Points for FIT bookings to all Palace properties during the promotional period.

For added convenience and cost savings, Travel Impressions offers Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights to Cancun, Jamaica, Cozumel and Los Cabos from a variety of popular gateways in addition to scheduled service from all U.S. departure points.

*Kids Stay Free offer is valid on all room categories excluding rooms for adults only, on bookings from July 1 - Dec. 23, 2019 with travel from July 1 - Dec. 23, 2019.

Visit www.travimp.com/SupplieroftheMonth for more information or to view the full terms and conditions for the promotion.

SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.

