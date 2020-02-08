Travel Impressions Dials up the Romance With ‘SUITEheart Deals’
Vacation Packages Travel Impressions February 08, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Both travel agents and their clients will benefit from Travel Impressions' current promotion. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Travel Impressions is supporting its agent partners with SUITEheart Deals—a collection of exclusive upgrades and perks for junior suite or higher room category reservations at participating resorts.
Featuring up to 60 percent savings and additional value-added amenities, book your clients’ romantic getaways to the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe, Central America, Hawaii and the domestic U.S. now through Feb. 29, 2020, for travel through Dec. 31, 2020, to qualify.
For example, clients may receive a complimentary room upgrade to an Ocean Suite at Carlisle Bay in Antigua, or up to 40 percent off and $200 in resort coupons on Unlimited-Luxury vacations to Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun.
Alternatively, travel advisors can secure an upgrade to the iconic Venezia Bella Suite with Two Queen Beds at The Venetian Las Vegas as well as complimentary breakfast; a guaranteed one-bedroom Ocean Front Suite upgrade at Alexandra Resort in Turks & Caicos; or up to 60 percent savings and free transfers at Cancun’s Riu Palace Costa Mujeres.
Travel agents will earn an additional 2 percent commission on the hotel portion of their clients’ vacations with select higher-level accommodations via Travel Impressions ‘Get Paid to Upgrade’ program.
The incentive is valid with participating resort brands throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Hawaii, including Barceló Hotel Group, Blue Diamond Resorts, Couples Resorts, Iberostar Hotels & Resorts, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International, Sandos Hotels & Resorts and more.
“SUITEheart Deals has always been one of Travel Impressions’ most anticipated annual sales, but this year’s incarnation will have an even greater impact on travel advisors’ bottom lines as a result of the Get Paid to Upgrade incentive, which further rewards agents for providing unparalleled vacation experiences,” said Scott Wiseman, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Brand Management for Apple Leisure Group Vacations.
For added convenience and cost savings, agents can package Travel Impressions’ SUITEheart Deals with Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights from select U.S. gateways to popular destinations in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.
Visit www.travimp.com/SUITEheartDeals for additional participating resort offers and complete promotional terms and conditions.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
For more information on Travel Impressions, Mexico, Caribbean, Hawaii
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS