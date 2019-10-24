Travel Impressions Educates Agents on #RockinLosCabos
October 24, 2019
Following the #RockinLosCabos #WeekendLearning Series in July, travel agents who tune in for Travel Impressions’ immersive #OnLocaTIon initiative—part of the agent-only brand’s unprecedented Semester of Social—will receive an insider look at the new Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos from Nov. 4 – 8, 2019.
The #OnLocaTIon series will provide agents with unmatched insights via Facebook and Instagram on #RockinLosCabos to help agents enhance their recommendations to clients.
Preceding Travel Impressions’ iconic Best of the Best event with live coverage Nov. 21 – 24, travel professionals who tune in for the social media takeover will receive a special promo code that can be used during a two-week booking window.
The in-the-moment campaign features real-time coverage highlighting the resort’s vibrant live evening entertainment including different types of performances and interactive experiences, as well as specialty food venues, menus and live events.
Followers will receive first-hand knowledge of the resort’s pools and their special features including water slides, DJ performances and poker games. The series also gives agent participants an in-depth look at the resort’s music studio, special guitars and unique memorabilia.
Additionally, travel professionals who follow the #RockinLosCabos #OnLocaTIon campaign will receive an exclusive sneak peek at the new Nobu Hotel and the new luxurious El Diamante complex before it becomes the next hot spot.
All of these and more will provide agents with an insider perspective of what it’s like to #RockinLosCabos.
RSVP for a reminder to follow the #RockinLosCabos #OnLocaTIon campaign on Facebook and Instagram, and contact your local Travel Impressions BDM or visit www.travelimpressions.com to learn more about Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos.
The #OnLocaTIon takeover—part of the organization’s EducaTIon First initiative—will serve as a familiarization tool for retailers who follow the informative campaign from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device.
Agents will benefit from a detail-oriented format to sell the property more effectively. From the unique dining experience to the exclusively curated signature tours and pop-up programming, these highlights will aid their ability to tailor recommendations for each prospective vacationer.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
