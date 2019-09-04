Travel Impressions Educates Agents on #TIGetsPHamous
WHY IT RATES: Through a social media takeover, Tavel Impressions is helping travel advisors to learn more about this resort in Costa Rica. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
As part of the Semester of Social, Travel Impressions is taking its immersive #OnLocaTIon initiative to all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort, by Blue Diamond Resorts, in Papagayo from Monday, Sept. 16 – Friday, Sept. 20.
The first #OnLocaTIon in Costa Rica—as well as the first of the year—will provide agents with unmatched virtual firsthand knowledge via Facebook and Instagram on #TIGetsPHamous to help agents sell the premiere property more effectively.
Travel professionals who tune into the acclaimed social media takeover and RSVP to the Facebook event will receive a special promo code that can be used for bookings.
The in-the-moment campaign will feature detailed posts with visuals and text on luxurious accommodations, family-friendly pools, unique beaches, wellness PHitness classes and a hot roster of on-site entertainment and activities.
Followers will experience the warmth of Costa Rican hospitality and “pura vida” as they are taken through all of the action in real time with unfiltered updates on what their customers will experience should they book here as a Star Class guest.
In addition, agents will virtually ingest gastronomic delights at a multitude of restaurants representing several culinary styles to cater to every guest’s palate.
Viewers gain access to the resort’s exciting entertainment including musical theme nights, signature resort parties, dinner shows, on-site festivals and interactive events. The virtual tour will also feature in-depth looks at ways to say “I do” in paradise with the resort’s comprehensive wedding packages and some of the customization options available.
Additionally, travel agents who follow the #TIGetsPHamous #OnLocaTIon campaign will receive an in-depth look at the Guanacaste property that can serve as a teaser for the enormous Cancun property that is in development.
All of these and more will provide agent participants with an insider perspective of what it’s like when #TIGetsPHamous ... and show followers what it’s like behind the velvet ropes in tremendous detail with no holds barred.
The #OnLocaTIon takeover—part of the organization’s EducaTIon First initiative—will serve as a familiarization tool for retailers who follow the informative campaign from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device. Agents will benefit from a detail-oriented format to sell the property more effectively.
From the unique dining experience to the exclusively curated signature tours and pop-up programming, these highlights will aid their ability to tailor recommendations for each prospective vacationer.
Follow the #TIGetsPHamous #OnLocaTIon campaign on Facebook and Instagram. Get more information and ask questions by RSVPing to the Facebook event page. You can also contact your local Travel Impressions BDM or visit www.travelimpressions.com to learn more about Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
