Travel Impressions Focuses on Turks & Caicos for February
Vacation Packages Travel Impressions February 03, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travelers have several types of accommodations and plenty of activities to choose from during a visit to this destination. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travel Impressions is highlighting the active pursuits, culinary splendors, scenic views and romantic allure of the Turks & Caicos Islands in its Destination of the Month campaign for February 2020.
The leading agent-exclusive tour operator will provide selling points agents can use to increase their bookings to this Caribbean gem, including a guide to the destination’s beaches and tropical wetlands.
Turks & Caicos is comprised of 40 islands and cays, all of which are almost as diverse as its people. From the main tourist center of Providenciales to the quiet and tranquil islands of North and Middle Caicos to the historic capital of Grand Turk, there’s much to do and discover.
Raking in an astounding 20+ awards, Turks & Caicos offers over 25 hotels of all calibers across the islands for clients’ selection. They can use the U.S. dollar to stop in at one of more than 85 local cuisine options after they revel in unparalleled views from over 15 beaches, including private islands.
For example, clients can stay at the highly coveted COMO Parrot Cay, an award-winning resort situated on its own private island that offers rooms, suites and beach villas.
Alternatively, they can test the waters at the luxurious Ambergris Cay, also situated on its own island. As part of the Turks & Caicos Collection, this property entices with a serene natural beauty.
Other top-rated resort options include:
—Alexandra Resort
—Blue Haven Resort
—The Palms Turks & Caicos
—Beach House Resort
—Villa del Mar
—Seven Stars Resort
—Ocean Club West
—Windsong Resort
The country’s remote and wild coastlines offer truly captivating hiking settings, especially those found on the central islands of Providenciales, South Caicos and uninhabited East Caicos Island.
Clients can relax on world-famous Grace Bay Beach, explore cave systems including the Conch Bar Cave and Indian Cave, observe abundant marine life in the world’s third-largest barrier reef or experience an authentic taste of the islands with a festive Island Fish Fry featuring live music every Thursday evening at Bright Park in Providenciales.
Visit www.travimp.com/destinationofthemonth to browse top offers in Turks & Caicos and learn more about the destination's many selling points.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
For more information on Travel Impressions, Turks and Caicos
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS