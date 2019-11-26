Travel Impressions Offers Instant Savings With Black Friday Blowout Sale
November 26, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel Impressions is providing agents the opportunity to save even more for their clients, on top of already reduced rates. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travel agents can give the gift of savings to clients with Travel Impressions’ Black Friday Blowout, which applies to all air and land packages using the promo code TIBLACKFRIDAY19.
Applicable to all destinations in the agent-only operator’s portfolio, the promotion features instant savings up to $200, plus up to 72 percent savings on the hotel stay. To qualify, bookings must be received by Dec. 5, with travel from Jan. 1 – Dec. 31, 2020.
Travel professionals can combine the Black Friday Blowout promotion code with top partner offers in favorite destinations and let their customers:
—Discover the pristine beaches at Grand Oasis Cancun with up to 72 percent off plus Partner Privileges
—Save up to 69 percent at El Dorado Royale, a Spa Resort by Karisma and explore Riviera Maya’s ancient ruins
—Enjoy luxurious Jamaica with up to 58 percent off plus a free upgrade and up to $600 in resort credit at Royalton White Sands
—Bask in the Punta Cana sun at Ocean Blue & Sand with savings of up to 55 percent off
—Revel in the private TRS Cap Cana with up to 50 percent off plus Partner Privileges in Dominican Republic
Visit www.travimp.com/BlackFriday for more details.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
