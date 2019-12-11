Travel Impressions Offers Savings and Perks at Supplier of the Month
WHY IT RATES: Through the end of the month, travel agents can earn 2,500 WAVES™ points for every FIT booking to all La Colección properties. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travel Impressions is partnering with La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana in Mexico for its December 2019 Supplier of the Month offer with up to $600 in instant savings plus Partner Privileges* perks. To qualify, bookings must be received from now through Dec. 31, 2019, for travel through Aug. 31, 2020.
Offers vary by two levels and travel dates. For travel now through Jan. 31, 2020, clients can receive $400 in instant savings on stays of four- to six-nights, while on stays of seven or more nights, travelers can receive $600 in instant savings.
Similarly, clients receive $200 in instant savings on stays of four- and five-nights and $400 on stays of six or more nights for travel Feb. 1 – Aug. 31, 2020.
Benefits received through Travel Impressions’ exclusive Partner Privileges program vary by property and may include complimentary shared roundtrip transfers, early check-in and late check-out, complimentary cabana rental with 20-minute foot massage, $50 food and beverage credit, $50 spa credit and complimentary day bed at the main pool.
Spanning four decades, La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana has been delivering high-quality personalized service, a luxurious atmosphere and unrivaled hospitality to all guests.
Agents will earn 2,500 WAVES™ points for every FIT booking to all La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana during the promotional period.
For added convenience and cost savings, Travel Impressions offers Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights to Mexico from a variety of popular gateways in addition to scheduled service from all U.S. departure points.
*Partner Privileges promotion is valid on bookings received and traveled now through Dec. 31, 2020.
Visit www.travimp.com/SupplieroftheMonth for a complete list of all participating properties or to view the full terms and conditions of the promotion.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
