Travel Impressions Plans Packed ‘Semester of Social’
WHY IT RATES: Travel Impressions is deepening its commitment to agent education. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Travel Impressions’ commitment to putting EducaTIon First is about to become even more prominent as the operator dedicates the entire remainder of the year—and the start of next year—to a Semester of Social.
From July 2019 to January 2020, a packed calendar of social media takeovers provides nonstop voyeuristic snapshots via #OnLocaTIon and #WeekendLearning Series installments, providing insider selling tips for some of the newest properties and developments to hit the market, plus prize stays for top-booking agents and exclusive offers which may include pop-up promotions.
In addition, part of the Semester will also include coverage of industry events that agents won’t want to miss, making it even more robust of a series to keep an eye on.
The Semester of Social begins on Saturday, July 6 with an all-new #WeekendLearning Series via Facebook, featuring the Costa Mujeres and Los Cabos all-inclusive RIU Hotels & Resorts developments in Mexico, providing peeks at the Splash Water World aqua park at both and the RIU Pool Party concept at the latter complex.
“With a three-night stay at Riu Palace Costa Mujeres for the top producing agent, I could not think of a better partner to launch this campaign with,” said Scott Wiseman, president of Travel Impressions. “However, the excitement does not stop there! We keep the momentum of putting EducaTIon First going with more back-to-back coverage than ever before.”
#RiUpdates is only the first of two #WeekendLearning Series starring the popular brand; a second one with a to-be-revealed thematic hashtag covering news across nearly the entire RIU Hotels & Resorts product line is slated for the fall.
Immediately following the #RiUpdates campaign in July, though, will be another #WeekendLearning Series focusing on the just-opened Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos. The top booker of any property within that brand will then get to experience all they learned with a three-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos.
Travel Impressions will then take agents behind the doors of the brand-new Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos with an #OnLocaTIon campaign. They’ll learn more about the Limitless Resort Credit and how to best use it; amazing complimentary amenities and services exclusive to this brand and/or property; and more. This event will also provide an exclusive glimpse into the affiliated Nobu Hotel Los Cabos, one of the most sumptuous new resorts to grace the region.
Travel Impressions goes #OnLocaTIon again with Blue Diamond Resorts during the Semester of Social, with on-the-ground coverage of the new, all-inclusive Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica on the Gulf of Papagayo. Meanwhile, agents will virtually experience what it’s like to “Vacation like a star™” and learn what makes this country’s coast such a fast-growing market for American tourism. In addition, they’ll get from-the-source sneak peeks at what features will make it into the design of yet another new property set to open in the winter of 2020.
In November, Semester of Social takes fans of the page on site to Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun with a live social media takeover of Travel Impressions’ 2019 Best of the Best agent appreciation celebration, honoring top agents with supplier partners like RIU Hotels & Resorts, the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Blue Diamond Resorts and AMResorts. By following #TIBOB2019, agents will be able to follow along with the workshops, festivities and activities of the premier travel agent-exclusive brand’s 24th annual event.
After a brief break for the winter holidays, Semester of Social will continue with another #OnLocaTIon to start the new year off on the right foot, at the contemporary family resort Dreams Vista Cancun Resort & Spa, a new build set to open November 2019 in the exclusive gated community of Puerta del Mar.
“We are taking our EducaTIon First emphasis further this year with our Semester of Social, and encourage agents to stay connected with us on Facebook to find out what we mean,” teases Wiseman. “We will be providing valuable updates on learning opportunities in addition to the unfiltered coverage agents have come to look forward to with our #OnLocaTIon program and the insider features we highlight with the #WeekendLearning Series. With our team doubled down this year with months of on-the-ground, honest scouting for unique selling points with our agent partners in mind, plus prize stays for top bookers and discussions in the works for flash promotions to help boost sales, there leaves little doubt that their success is our primary focus.”
Travel Impressions’ #WeekendLearning Series social media takeovers are part of the company’s EducaTIon First initiative designed to empower agents with on-demand access to out-of-the-box development. The program offers insightful tips agents can use to sell the products in Travel Impressions’ comprehensive portfolio, with each installment running every Saturday and Sunday over the course of one month.
The #OnLocaTIon takeovers—also part of the organization’s EducaTIon First initiative—serve as a familiarization tool for retailers who follow the informative campaigns from the convenience of their desktop or mobile device. Agents will benefit from a detail-oriented format to sell featured properties more effectively, and real-time updates that take them on virtual tours of resorts and/or destinations. From shareable videos and pictures to quick-summary illustrated posts, these highlights will enhance their expertise and aid their ability to tailor recommendations for each prospective vacationer.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
