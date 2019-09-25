Travel Impressions Takes #WeekendLearning Back to RIU
WHY IT RATES: Travel professionals who participate will receive updates on RIU Hotels & Resorts throughout October as well as a special promo code. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
As part of the Semester of Social, Travel Impressions is ready to take its informative #WeekendLearning Series back to RIU Hotels & Resorts, this time featuring multiple properties across both coasts of Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
Every weekend throughout the month of October, agents can follow the campaign via hashtags #RIUpdates and #WeekendLearning on Facebook.
Travel professionals who tune in to the acclaimed social media takeover will receive a special promo code that can be used for bookings brand-wide made during the campaign.
The campaign taps into new social programs and vacation packages and revisits key points about RIU Parties and Splash Water World, at new and existing properties that now offer these features.
Agents will receive an insider look at the latest renovations and expansion news at Riu Emerald Bay, Riu Palace Riviera Maya, Riu Vallarta, Riu Ocho Rios and multiple RIU Hotels & Resorts in Dominican Republic, and even exclusive imagery that has yet to be released.
“Going beyond the bullet point highlights, our knowledge-enhancing #WeekendLearning Series showcases RIU Hotels & Resorts in a comprehensive manner with insights designed to virtually replicate first-hand experiences to help agents close sales with confidence,” said Scott Wiseman, President of Travel Impressions.
Agents can follow #RIUpdates on Facebook to get the scoop on compelling features revealed in easily digestible tidbits. The #WeekendLearning Series, featuring multiple posts per weekend, will begin on Saturday, October 5 and continue every weekend through Sunday, October 27.
Travel Impressions’ #WeekendLearning social media takeover is part of the company’s EducaTIon First initiative, designed to empower agents with on-demand access to out-of-the-box development. The program offers insightful tips agents can use to sell the products in Travel Impressions’ comprehensive portfolio.
For more details, contact your local BDM or visit www.TravelImpressions.com.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
