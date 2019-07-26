Travel Impressions’ #WeekendLearning Heads to Hard Rock Los Cabos
WHY IT RATES: The month-long series features an in-depth look at the all-new Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Hot on the heels of the #RIUpdates #WeekendLearning Series, which runs through the end of July, travel agents who remain engaged with Travel Impressions’ informative Semester of Social will receive insider selling tips for the all-new, all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos with the company’s next #WeekendLearning Series. Every full weekend throughout the month of August, agents can follow the campaign via hashtags #RockinLosCabos and #WeekendLearning on Facebook. Travel advisors can click here to RSVP to the event for reminders to tune in.
The agent with the most bookings throughout the month of August to any of the all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels will be rewarded with a complimentary three-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos.
An insider look at lavish accommodations and amenities helps agents tailor recommendations to prospective vacationers, as the campaign taps into the resort’s five swim-up bars, multiple pools, water slides, eight à la carte dining options and three lounges to give viewers a virtual first-hand perspective of the property.
“The detail-oriented #WeekendLearning Series will cover unique selling points for the Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos that will motivate clients and help close sales,” said Scott Wiseman, president of Travel Impressions.
Additionally, travel agents who follow the #RockinLosCabos #WeekendLearning Series will receive a sneak peek at Travel Impressions’ upcoming #OnLocaTIon social takeover for the resort.
Agents can follow #RockinLosCabos on Facebook to get the scoop on compelling features revealed in easily digestible factoid format. The #WeekendLearning Series, featuring multiple posts per weekend, will begin on Saturday, Aug. 3 and continue every weekend through Sunday, Aug. 25. Agents are encouraged to RSVP to the Facebook Event page hosted by Travel Impressions and AIC Hotel Group for a reminder of the Series’ start and special information that may even include a pop-up promotional code.
For more details, contact your local BDM or visit www.facebook.com/travelimpressions.
Travel Impressions’ #WeekendLearning social media takeover is part of the company’s EducaTIon First initiative, designed to empower agents with on-demand access to out-of-the-box development. The program offers insightful tips agents can use to sell the products in Travel Impressions’ comprehensive portfolio.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
