Travel Impressions Wraps Up ‘Semester of Social’
Vacation Packages Travel Impressions February 24, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Travel Impressions provides travel agents with the tools they need to learn about various properties in order to better sell them to their clients. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Travel Impressions recently concluded its unprecedented Semester of Social, providing agents following TI on social media with non-stop voyeuristic snapshots, unique selling points and exclusive offers at partner properties. The company’s most ambitious EducaTIon First initiative undertaken to date culminated with prizes to a couple of the brand new properties spotlighted throughout the series of back-to-back takeovers.
Tom Varghese of Travel Tom in Washington D.C. received a three-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos, jointly presented by Ashley Gibbs, Regional Director of Business Development at AIC Hotel Group, and Larry Garnett, Business Development Manager for Travel Impressions.
A three-night stay at Riu Palace Costa Mujeres was awarded to Celeste Siemsen of New York-based Empress Travel by Su-Jit Lin, Communications Manager for Travel Impressions, and LuAnn Shnayer, Business Development Manager at Travel Impressions.
Both were top bookers during the respective #WeekendLearning Series months those properties were featured in, using tools like special promo codes to strengthen their case to travelers looking for exciting new all-inclusive experiences in Los Cabos and Costa Mujeres, respectively, along with the unique facts they learned about both properties along the way.
In addition, both agencies are TI Best of the Best agencies, an exclusive distinction awarded only to the tour operator’s most loyal, high-volume partners.
“I’ve never won anything before!” exclaimed Siemsen in excitement—a moment captured on video for Travel Impressions’ Facebook Story and Instagram Story, viewable here on TI’s Facebook page.
Varghese was similarly thrilled, especially since his prize delivery method included a special gift from both TI and the AIC Collection with significance to their long-standing, congenial relationship. That video is viewable on TI’s Facebook page as well and can be accessed by clicking here.
About Semester of Social
As the leading tour operator selling exclusively through travel advisors, Travel Impressions invests in the success of its agent partners with EducaTIon First, a broad collection of training and support initiatives. Semester of Social was their most recent push, launching July 2019 with back-to-back #WeekendLearning Series and #OnLocaTIon social media takeovers through Best of the Best in November.
Travel Impressions’ #WeekendLearning Series offers straight-from-the-source, little-known property or brand factoids agents can use to differentiate and sell Travel Impressions suppliers. Each installment runs every Saturday and Sunday over the course of one month.
With the #OnLocaTIon takeovers, agents benefit from detail-oriented, real-time, shareable updates that take them on virtual tours of resorts and/or destinations. From videos to quick-summary illustrated posts, these highlights help agents better tailor recommendations to their travelers—and offer an unfiltered, behind-the-scenes look at the properties.
Agents can catch up on any #WeekendLearning Series and #OnLocaTIon campaigns via the following hashtags:
—#RiUpdates for RIU Hotels & Resorts
—#RockinLosCabos for Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos
—#TIGetsPHamous for Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica
—#TIBOB2019 for Travel Impressions’ 2019 Best of the Best agent appreciation celebration at Secrets Maroma Beach Riviera Cancun
“Beyond imparting in-depth insights, Semester of Social demonstrates Travel Impressions’ unprecedented commitment to supporting our travel agent partners and providing them with the latest, most authentic reports from the hottest properties to join our portfolio,” said Scott Wiseman, Sr. Vice President and General Manager of Brand Management for Apple Leisure Group Vacations.
Travel advisors interested in upping their game while earning CEU credits can enroll in Travel Impressions University. A component of EducaTIon First, Travel Impressions University goes beyond traditional certification programs to provide additional resources designed to maximize graduates’ success.
SOURCE: Travel Impressions press release.
