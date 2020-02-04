United Vacations Offers Bonus Commission on AMResorts

Last updated: 08:29 AM ET, Tue February 04 2020

AMResorts
PHOTO: Pool views at Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun. (photo via AMResorts)

WHY IT RATES: Both travel agents and their clients will benefit when booking AMResorts with United Vacations this month. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor

United Vacations is offering bonus commission on applicable AMResorts bookings received February 1 – 29, 2020.

Travel advisors will automatically earn 15 percent hotel commission on qualifying reservations for Secrets, Breathless, Dreams, Now, Reflect and Sunscape Resorts & Spas, as well as the luxury hotel group’s unrivaled Zoëtry Wellness & Spa Resorts.

Agents can maximize their earnings with 16 percent hotel commission on bookings to the AAA Four Diamond award-winning Now Sapphire Riviera Cancun – Unlimited-Luxury.

To qualify, reservations must be received by February 29, 2020, for travel February 2 – December 31, 2020. Enhanced commission will automatically be applied to applicable bookings.

This offer can be combined with existing client incentives, including up to 40 percent hotel savings and $200 in resort coupons on select AMResorts bookings received by February 25, 2020.

When booking a client through United Vacations, travel agents receive the lowest prices on United Airlines, an exclusive $200 per person deposit policy and 5 percent air commission on international and Hawaii bookings. They also earn bonus commission with our Get Paid to Upgrade program, complimentary seats and additional perks.

Visit www.unitedvacationsagent.com to browse available AMResorts properties in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

SOURCE: United Vacations press release.

