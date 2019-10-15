United Vacations Puts Entire World on Sale
Vacation Packages United Vacations October 15, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Travel agents can offer their clients discounts and added perks when they book by October 24, 2019. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
United Vacations has put the whole world on sale, and travel advisors can help their clients take advantage of exclusive hotel offers and savings up to $300 at properties throughout Mexico, the Caribbean, Hawaii, Central America, the United States, Europe and Asia. To qualify, bookings must be received by Oct. 24, 2019, with travel completed by July 31, 2020.
The following are sample offers at select properties:
—Save up to 60 percent plus $200 in resort coupons at select Dreams, Now, Reflect, Secrets, Sunscape and Zoëtry resorts throughout Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean
—Complimentary first night and up to $150 in resort credits in select rooms at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach in Hawaii
—Save up to 67 percent plus up to $200 in credits at Grand Oasis Cancun
—Save up to 65 percent plus $500 resort coupons at Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica
—Save up to 58 percent plus up to $300 in resort coupons at Royalton White Sands in Jamaica
—Save up to 45 percent plus two children per room eat free in select restaurants at Walt Disney World Dolphin or Wald Disney World Swan in Florida
—Save up to 40 percent at Hawaii’s The Point at Poipu in Kauai, Pullman Paris Tour Eiffel in France, Belizean Shores Resort in Belize or Mexico’s Live Aqua Cancun
—Save up to 30 percent at the Fairmont Singapore, Istanbul’s Hotel Sari Konak, Amwaj Rotana Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai or Hotel Eden in Rome
—Save up to 25 percent at Barcelona’s Gran Hotel Havana, Spain’s Radisson Blu Hotel Madrid Prado, Dublin’s The Spencer in Ireland, InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa in French Polynesia, Thailand’s Prime Hotel Central Station Bangkok or the Taj Mahal Tower Mumbai in India
—Save up to 25 percent plus a $50 beverage credit at The Venetian Las Vegas
Travel professionals can use promo code WORLDWIDE11 for extra savings for clients traveling to international and Hawaii destinations, promo code WORLDWIDE11D for domestic destinations or promo code WORLDWIDE11MS for multi-destination itineraries.
When booking a client through United Vacations, travel agents receive the lowest prices on United Airlines, an exclusive $200 per person deposit policy, five percent air commission on international and Hawaii bookings, bonus cash, complimentary seats and additional perks.
For a complete list of promotion details and participating properties, click here.
SOURCE: United Vacations press release.
For more information on United Vacations, Apple Leisure Group
For more Vacation Packages News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS