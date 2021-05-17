Win a Free Trip With ALGV’s YOLO Giveaway
Vacation Packages ALG Vacations Codie Liermann May 17, 2021
Travel advisors have two weeks left to partake in Apple Leisure Group Vacations’ (ALGV) a-MAY-zing YOLO Giveaway. The vacation company knows just how well agents take care of the planning for their clients and wanted to honor them during Travel Agent Appreciation Month with exciting prizes.
Travel advisors have through May 31, 2021, to win one of ALGV’s prizes, which range from airline loyalty tier upgrades to vacations for two, including:
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
—Seven-night stay in a Preferred Club Presidential Suite Ocean View at Secrets Bahia Mita Surf & Spa Resort. This includes a 50-minute complimentary spa treatment for both guests and a VIP dinner. This resort is opening in August north of Puerto Vallarta.
—Five-night stay in a Sea View Suite at Iberostar Grand Rose Hall in Jamaica. This prize also includes a private dinner on the beach.
—Five-night stay in a Villa Junior Suite Superior Jacuzzi at Riu Palace Bavaro in Punta Cana, including a complimentary spa treatment for both guests.
—Four-night stay in an Infinite Ocean Front Penthouse Three-Bedroom Suite at Grand Fiesta Americana Coral Beach in Cancun.
—Two-night stay in a Panoramic View suite at either Wynn Las Vegas or Encore Las Vegas, complete with a stretch limousine transfer, welcome bottle of champagne and $100 in food and beverage credit.
Each of these vacation stays comes with airfare, and the Mexico and Caribbean stays include a private roundtrip airport transfer via Amstar DMC.
Travel advisors have a chance to win with each land-only or air and hotel booking they make. Packages with Exclusive Nonstop Vacation Flights earn an additional entry, and packages with Travel Protection Plus earn yet another entry.
The two grand prizes include:
—Four-night stay at Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa for 10 people in the 11,500-square-foot CHIC Mansion, featuring six suite-style rooms, a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the private pool and butler service. This includes airfare and private transfers.
—Nine-night stay in Hawaii for two from Marriott International, with three nights at Sheraton Kauai Coconut Beach Resort, plus a complimentary activity; three nights at Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa and a $100 dining credit; and three nights at Sheraton Waikiki, featuring a catamaran sailing excursion once during the stay, as well as roundtrip airfare, interisland air and private transfers.
The winners for this giveaway are chosen at random, which means you only need one entry to win. However, the more entries earned, the greater the chances are of winning one of these incredible trips. Winners will be announced on July 1, 2021.
Click here to learn more.
Sponsored Content
-
7 nights at the price of 6 in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on ALG Vacations, Apple Vacations, Funjet Vacations, United Vacations, Southwest Vacations
For more Vacation Packages News
More by Codie Liermann
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS