10 Things To Do in Britain This Summer
With the Queen of England celebrating her Jubilee this year, there’s more attention than ever on the island of Britain. If you’re eager to make the trip yourself, CIE Tours will surely have the perfect vacation. Check out this list of 10 things to do in Britain this summer, choose a tour and start your planning.
1. Visit the Tower of London to see the Crown Jewels and the Beefeaters in their Tudor-era regalia. Visiting this summer will be even more special than usual thanks to Superbloom; in a splendid floral celebration of the Queen’s Jubilee, organizers have planted wildflowers in the moat, and they’ll bloom through mid-September. Recommended tour: London Daytripper
2. See St George's Chapel, where Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle, as you tour Windsor Castle. The Queen often spends her weekends here, and it’s the largest inhabited castle in the world. Recommended Tour: English Odyssey
3. Ride down the Cam in a traditional punt, a flat-bottomed boat dating back to medieval times. Your guide will steer the boat and regale you with tales of the Cambridge colleges that surround you. Recommended tour: Gems of Northern England
4. Delve into nautical life in Portsmouth’s Historic Dockyard. Once the world’s greatest naval port, it’s today home to a fascinating collection of some of the most important ships of the past. Recommended tour: Gems of Southern England
5. Walk the cobbled streets of St Ives – an old fishing town beloved by artists. See its quaint cottages, art galleries and surrounding sandy beaches. Recommended tour: Highlights of Britain
6. Visit Cardiff Castle in Wales and marvel at this medieval structure, fabulously renovated in the opulent Victorian Gothic style. Recommended Tour: Best of Britain
7. Visit prehistoric Stonehenge – and marvel at these vast monoliths mysteriously erected 5,000 years ago. Recommended tour: English Odyssey
8. Venture to the gateway of the Scottish Highlands and head to the historic Blair Athol distillery in scenic Pitlochry, a resort area popular since Victorian times. Recommended tour: Irish & Scottish Sampler
9. Tour the coastal town of St Andrews, and discover its fame as the home of golf – they've been playing it here since at least the 16th century! Recommended tour: Irish & Scottish Sampler
10. Spend a little time in Hay-on-Wye in Wales and see why it’s known as "the town of books" and bibliophile heaven. With over twenty bookshops – many specializing in rare, vintage or historic editions – it’s a reader's paradise. Recommended tour: Highlights of Britain
