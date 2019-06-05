American Queen Steamboat Company Blog | June 05, 2019 4:20 PM ET
4 Reasons to Take a Holiday River Cruise
If you seek to escape the maddening crowds of the holiday season, enter the oasis of the gracious American Queen for a unique holiday experience that you won’t soon forget. Decked out in her Victorian finery with lighted garlands, glittering trees, mouthwatering holiday cuisine and a host of Southern traditions, you would be hard-pressed to find a holiday river cruise quite like it.
No other holiday vacation can match the heartwarming ambiance that makes you feel so welcome, so at home and so much like family while affording the opportunity to get acquainted with the best of the antebellum South and classic traditions of the Cajun and Creole cultures.
Here are the top reasons you should choose to spend your next holiday cruise on the Mississippi River aboard the American Queen:
Décor
In a shimmering and sparkling atmosphere, holidays come to life aboard the American Queen. Just imagine a frilly, snow-white wedding cake with elegant Victorian trimmings, twinkling lights and captivating, festive trees adorned with enchanting ornaments and exquisitely wrapped gift boxes perfectly placed beneath their branches. It is quite simply a floating winter wonderland that stirs the child inside.
Entertainment
If you could have all of the sentimental music, caroling and singalongs that make the holidays special and combine them with brilliant performances that one might never expect as part of a holiday cruise, then you would be imagining a voyage on the American Queen.
In addition to these energized main-stage shows led by top entertainers, you may also encounter an old screening of a classic holiday film in the Grand Saloon, as well as gingerbread decorating and ornament making activities.
Exclusive Nottoway Plantation Gala
Enjoy the holiday season in one of the most lavish and luxurious settings the South has to offer. Enter the stunning White Ballroom, where a spectacular dance demonstration will be held depicting the extravagant Southern balls held there during the plantation era.
You will then make your way to Nottoway's beautiful Randolph’s Ballroom, where you will enjoy either decadent desserts or tantalizing hors d’oeuvres and a special holiday gala presented by the Steamboat Syncopators and the American Queen ensemble.
As you make your way back to the American Queen, you will take pleasure in the time-honored tradition of ceremonial bonfires, which extend a warm, red glow across the waters of the Mississippi River. Once on board, a magical fireworks display is set, with Nottoway Plantation as the backdrop.
Christmas Markets
Our exclusive Christmas markets offer a little something for everyone, including music, seasonal goods and locally produced crafts. You may experience those special markets at Rosalie Mansion in Natchez, Mississippi and at Nottoway Plantation.
Make our home your home for the holidays and see why people of all ages choose to take their holiday cruise with American Queen Steamboat Company during this magical time of year.
