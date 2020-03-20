Collette Blog | March 20, 2020 8:00 AM ET
5 Must-Try Dishes in New Zealand
New Zealand cuisine draws influence from Europe, America and South America, creating unique and delicious flavors that cannot be found anywhere else. To help foodies on their next trip to New Zealand, Collette created a list of the five must-try dishes that truly captures the Kiwi culture.
1. Kina is a type of sea urchin local only to New Zealand, which makes it a delicacy to the Kiwis. The buttery row from these urchins is served either raw or deep-fried.
2. Lamb is a common New Zealand dish due to the country’s heavy sheep population. As one of New Zealand’s chief exports, Kiwis have turned preparing lamb into an art.
3. Paua is a type of sea snail that is another New Zealand delicacy. The colorful paua can be served raw, battered and fried into fritter or made into delicious curries.
4. Hokey Pokey is not just a popular dance at children’s parties, it is also a popular dessert in New Zealand. This refreshing treat is made with vanilla ice cream with pieces of honeycomb toffee spread throughout.
5. Pavlova is another popular New Zealand dessert. In fact, it is one of New Zealand’s national desserts. Pavlova is a meringue-based dessert topped that is topped with cream and fresh kiwifruit.
