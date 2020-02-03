Marigot Bay Resort & Marina | February 03, 2020 4:30 PM ET
7 Activities to Do at Marigot Bay Resort
From spring to summer, Marigot Bay Resort & Marina will be offering guests seven complimentary activities in seven days.
First on the resort’s recommended schedule is to visit the Spa Village for a 30-minute treatment or take advantage of an early morning session of yoga and meditation.
After you feel rejuvenated, you’ll have the opportunity to explore the Marina with Marigot Bay's Dock Master. If you’re more interested in the botanical rather than the nautical, you can instead walk through the resort’s lush gardens with the resident Gardener and Wellness Ambassador.
Exploring works up an appetite, so the resort’s chef offers a Cooking Demonstration for guests. Afterward, you can attend a Body Scrub workshop to make your own scrubs to take home as souvenirs.
In addition to these #MarigotMoments, the resort’s Coconut Experience will enlighten guests on the many different uses of the coconut and the tree it comes from. You can also learn how to make delicious Cocoa Tea.
