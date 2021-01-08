Atlas Ocean Voyages Blog | January 08, 2021 8:00 AM ET
7 Benefits of Cruise Spa Treatments
Many guests like to indulge in a cruise spa when on vacation. Aboard World Navigator and sister ships with a SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE, travelers can do just that. Spa treatments may seem like an occasional treat to do over a long weekend at home, but engaging in regular, periodic massage treatments or facials can be part of one’s self-care routine.
1. Maintain Balance
A holistic approach to health and well-being is all about maintaining balance. It’s keeping harmony between body, mind and energy. Taking advantage of a cruise spa while aboard your next expedition helps you do just that.
Throughout the day you’ll spend a great deal of energy on throwing yourself into new adventures and making friends along the way. When you return to the ship, you can schedule a spa treatment to rejuvenate your muscles and energy so you can continue to play and engage for an evening of good food, good company and good times.
2. Promote and Stimulate Energy
While on shore exploring the ports and cities, you’ll experience exciting excursions that leave you weary. You will need a little help to restore and recharge your batteries. A revitalizing massage from SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE helps restore that energy by promoting and stimulating circulation. The combination of massage techniques creates a sequence of movements that works with the body’s flow of energy. Stimulating that energy leaves you ready to take on a night on the Activity Deck with new friends.
3. Refresh and Relax After an Excursion
Whether you spent the day kayaking through a river or hiking the trails at your latest port, chances are your muscles are a little tight. To relieve that stress and tension, visit the cruise spa and get a relaxing massage with aromatherapy.
The combination of soothing scents like lavender and bergamot with the loosening effects of a massage treatment, create the perfect formula to feel refreshed and renewed. As a cruise spa massage therapist works the exhaustion out of your muscles, you know you’ll be ready for another adventure the next day. That means you don’t miss out on a single exciting moment.
4. Pamper Yourself During Downtime
There’s nothing wrong with indulging a little. You can’t go hard all the time. It’s simply not feasible. Have your fun canoeing, exploring and learning about new cultures on a luxe-adventure expedition, but then schedule some downtime at the spa just for you.
It’s important to create moments for reflection or to clear your mind and just be. Getting a facial or massage at SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE provides that opportunity to get a moment to yourself to recharge your batteries.
5. Get Introduced to New Beauty and Skincare Products
You may already have a skincare routine that you follow rigidly at home, but when you get a cruise spa facial you’ll get acquainted with new products and amenities. Having a specific beauty routine enhances your physical and mental state. Following a skincare regimen creates a sense of self-care that makes you feel good about your appearance.
When you make an effort and put your best foot forward it gives you the confidence boost you need to mingle and make new friends. The boutiques aboard the ship usually carry specific spa items that you can buy and test out for an evening on the Activity Deck.
6. Practice Holistic Living
Practicing holistic living means taking the body, mind, and spirit into consideration as a synergistic entity. The SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE helps guests get a sense of how those components work together through their massage treatments and aromatherapy practices.
While exploring the cities and ports during an excursion is fun and exciting, it’s important to remember to slow down. Trekking the wilderness of Antarctica is a great physical workout. But then it’s time to breathe and recharge with a session in the sauna or lounging in the serenity room.
7. Learn New Massage Techniques to Seek or Take Home
The benefits of cruise spa treatments don’t have to end when the expedition does. Once you learn what works best for you from the spa masseuses, you can find one near you that offers similar services. The knowledge you gain from the spa’s holistic treatments go home with you.
