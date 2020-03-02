Down Under Answers Blog | March 02, 2020 10:43 AM ET
8 Best Instagram Locations Near Cairns, Australia
Renowned as the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest, a vacation to Cairns offers endless picturesque opportunities to get that perfect Instagram shot. Don’t be afraid to work the camera, you know your best angles.
Cairns Lagoon, Esplanade
While the sails of the Sydney Opera House act as a backdrop on Sydney Harbour, Cairns waterfront has its own sails. Overlooking the Cairns Lagoon on the bustling Esplanade, the iconic Woven Fish sculptures are the perfect backdrop to your Cairns vacation photos. Angle your camera to give the illusion of the lagoon being an infinity-like pool overlooking the Coral Sea. The giant fish structures are interpretations of traditional Torres Strait Island culture of weaving small fish forms with palm trees.
Great Barrier Reef Scenic Flight
Visitors' "must-do" Cairns experience is to take a cruise out to the Great Barrier Reef to appreciate the sheer size and beauty of this iconic World Heritage-listed site, then get an aerial view from above. There is nothing more glamorous than taking a helicopter or seaplane flight over the reef on your Cairns vacation. For the ultimate indulgence and that perfect shot, land on Vlasoff Cay for a private gourmet picnic.
Bendy Palm Tree, Clifton Beach
While many associate palm trees with a Tahiti or Fiji Island vacation, there is one palm tree that stands apart from all of them just north of Cairns. The bendy palm tree is located in Clifton Beach, just north of Cairns and offers views of Double Island and Haycock Island. Get that perfect Instagram shot testing your balance climbing the bendy palm tree or perhaps lazing on the beach with the sand between your toes with a tropical backdrop.
Josephine Falls
Immerse yourself in the natural beauty of a World Heritage-listed rainforest, a crystal-clear swimming hole and a waterfall backdrop. Located south of Cairns in the Wooroonooran National Park, Josephine Falls mesmerizes visitors with natural water slides and several walking tracks so you can find that perfect natural prop. Hang from vine swings or perhaps lounge on one of the many huge granite boulders.
Behana Gorge Road, Gordonvale
South of Cairns lies the highest freestanding natural pyramid in the world, Walshs Pyramid. You won’t need to climb to the top or break a sweat for this “insta-worthy” shot as you let your imagination run wild on how to best showcase this backdrop. Whether it be walking or skateboarding down the sugarcane lined Behana Gorge Road, Walshs Pyramid and sugarcane surrounds is the perfect setting to capture this iconic natural formation.
Mossman Gorge
Nestled in the World Heritage-listed Daintree Rainforest, Mossman Gorge contains the oldest, continuously surviving rainforest on earth. Tree-clad mountains rise sharply from the riverbanks of the Mossman Gorge and set the scene at the spectacular entrance to Daintree National Park. Grab that shot where crystal-clear waters tumble over ancient granite boulders or perhaps take a guided walk with the Kuku Yalanji people who happily share their culture, stories and legends through Dreamtime walks and tours.
Millaa Millaa Falls
Millaa Millaa Falls is an incredibly photogenic, 60-foot waterfall located on the Atherton Tablelands south-west of Cairns. Australians recognize the falls from its cameo appearance in the Herbal Essence hair product commercial which will explain the number of hair-flipping photos taken at the waterfall. If you can brave the very cool water, it feels like you are swimming in a jungle pool. Visit Millaa Millaa falls early to avoid the crowds.
Paronella Park
Jose Paronella had a dream in the early 1900s, and Paronella Park is the result of his vision. On 12 acres beside Mena Creek Falls, he built his castle, a picnic area by the falls, tennis courts, bridges, a tunnel, and wrapped it up in an amazing range of 7,500 tropical plants and trees. He even harnessed the waterfall for his electricity. Paronella Park opened to the public in 1935. Join a guided walking to learn more about the history of the Spanish castle ruins as well as the Darkness Falls tour to see the castles and waterfall flood-lit for a worthy Instagram photo.
