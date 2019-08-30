The Excellence Collection | August 30, 2019 8:00 AM ET
A Beach Vacation at Its Finest
Staying in either Cancun or Riviera Maya are common areas to choose when flying into the Cancun airport. However, just north of Cancun is Playa Mujeres, a lovely area to suggest to your clients for their next vacation to Mexico.
This is where Finest Playa Mujeres is located, part of The Excellence Collection. Similar to the Excellence Resorts, the Finest brand offers all-inclusive luxury throughout the stay.
The difference is that Finest Playa Mujeres offers this for all ages. Both adults and children will enjoy a stay at this resort.
There are clubs for kids and teens with games, a playground, water slides, books and more so children can interact with others and enjoy even more fun to enhance their vacation.
If parents are interested in enjoying breakfast or dinner on their own, they can drop off the children at the imagine lounge which is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Finest Playa Mujeres has several activities to keep everyone busy and a variety of relaxing spots where visitors can sit back and relax. Spending time on the pristine, white-sand beach is something everyone in the family will love.
