Windstar Cruises Blog | June 14, 2019 4:00 PM ET
A Birthday Celebration in Tahiti
Shuneca, the Diva Days Travel Creator, has traveled to more than 45 countries throughout her lifetime. As her 40th birthday began to draw near, she knew she wanted to plan a special celebration which would, of course, include traveling.
RELATED OFFERSAll Travel Offers
Tahiti was always a bucket list destination for her, and when she came across Windstar Cruises’ amazing Tahiti itinerary, she decided to book it with her husband. What she didn’t realize is how many of her friends would end up wanting to join.
Soon Shuneca’s birthday group was up to twenty people, and she was excited to spend her special day onboard the Windstar Spirit with everyone. The trip started with Wind Spirit General Manager, Frank, welcoming her and the group onboard, and every detail of the trip was perfect and exactly as she wanted.
The group explored beaches, beautiful coral and black pearl farms. The evenings were spent enjoying delicious food and drinks on the ship and laughing endlessly. It was a birthday trip of a lifetime and one her, her husband and the entire group will cherish forever.
Whether it’s a birthday celebration you’re planning or an anniversary, honeymoon or another important milestone, consider spending it on the water with Windstar Cruises.
Find more details on the birthday celebration in Tahiti here.
More Windstar Cruises, Tahiti
More by Windstar Cruises Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS