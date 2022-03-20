The Fives Downtown Hotel Blog | March 18, 2022 9:00 PM ET
A Boutique Oceanfront Hotel in Puerto Morelos
While Cancun is an ideal vacation spot for travelers, heading just 15 miles south will land you in Puerto Morelos. The Fives recently introduced the newly opened The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Morelos, a picture-perfect seaside escape.
The boutique property makes guests feel as though it’s their home away from home, with residence-style rooms equipped with furnished terraces and balconies, plush bathrobes, full kitchens, smart TVs and more. Visitors also have unlimited local calls and complimentary Wi-Fi during their stay.
From freshly brewed coffee in the morning to fine dining in the evenings, guests have a handful of restaurants and bars to enjoy on property.
Rooftop invites guests to discover stunning ocean views while enjoying Mexican-style cuisine and delicious cocktails, and RoMarley Beach House is a relaxing oceanfront oasis with savory menu options. Guest can also choose U-Chef Box and enjoy a meal in the comfort of their own residence.
Services of note include two infinity pools, a fitness center, sunset yoga, unlimited snorkeling, bike tours and more. The property is also pet-friendly, so even the furriest members of the family are welcome.
A must-do when staying at The Fives Oceanfront Puerto Moreles is a visit to the spa. Guests will experience a local approach to modern-day wellness through treatments and hydrotherapy.
With a prime location between both Cancun and Playa del Carmen, visitors have a variety of options for exciting day trips to take during their stay.
To learn more about this new boutique property, contact your travel advisor or visit www.thefiveshotels.com/resorts/the-fives-puerto-morelos.
More The Fives Downtown Hotel & Residences Curio Collection by Hilton
More by The Fives Downtown Hotel Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS