December 17, 2019
A Day of Celebration in St. Lucia
Each year, when December 13 comes around, the island of St. Lucia celebrates the origins of its name. Originally, the name was Iyanola, but around 800AD the island was taken over and the name was translated to Hewanorra.
On the feast day of St. Lucy, or Sancta Lucia in Latin, the entire island celebrates, and this includes Marigot Bay Resort & Marina.
The celebration actually starts several weeks earlier as communities all over the island create handmade lanterns for the annual Festival of Lights which takes place in the capital. These designs are admired by the public and expertly judged.
Last week on December 13, the first public racing event at Royal Saint Lucia Turf Club took place and was followed by a concert with an exciting lineup. Guests of Marigot Bay Resort & Marina were able to take part in the entertainment, and it was St. Lucia’s first professional horse-racing fixture.
