ALG Vacations Blog | January 24, 2022 2:44 PM ET
A Destination Wedding Style for Every Couple
Destination weddings held at resorts offer the benefit of ease of location, professional event organizers, resort wedding packages and, of course, a stunning backdrop for the wedding of your dreams.
But ALG Vacations points out that not all destination wedding venues are equal. Grand Palladium Hotels & Resorts and TRS Hotels are hyper-focused on individual details to make the most out of a tropical destination wedding.
From designers to planners and servers, couples can rest assured they will receive excellent service from the start of party planning to the execution itself. The brands also offer completely customizable wedding packages to fit any couple.
Whether it’s in Montego Bay or Riviera Maya, each wedding venue with Palladium is designed around the couple. If it’s chic or traditional, retro or bohemian, the resort’s wedding planners will have the right bouquet, tables and more to complete the picture. Each couple receives their own wedding coordinator and can choose from six different categories of wedding packages.
The Waves of Love package includes a more bohemian vibe, with bursts of hydrangea flowers in blues, whites or purples. Evermore is a more classically romantic package and includes hanging ivy and dendrobium orchids that bring the garden to a beach wedding. The Bliss in Bloom package includes classic roses in a color of choice, as well as matching table linens and fabrics, while the Timeless package includes lilies, as well as pearl and crystal accents to give the wedding an upscale elegance.
There are also complimentary wedding packages for couples and their loved ones who book twelve rooms for four nights. Couples receiving a wedding for free can enjoy private check-in and late checkout, a room upgrade, a choice of on-property venue, a sound system, dinner and breakfast in bed as well as free access to the spa.
