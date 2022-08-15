Oasis Hotels & Resorts | August 15, 2022 9:00 PM ET
A Dream Vacation at Oasis Palm
Bring the family for a summer vacation filled with fun at Oasis Palm in Cancun.
The all-inclusive resort from Oasis Hotels & Resorts has everything guests want for a memorable vacation with stunning pools, watersports, top cuisine and more--all just steps from the sea.
The hotel is perfectly situated in Cancun's hotel zone, there is a family fun zone with the Yucatan Jurassic River, Pirata's Bay and the Arcade as well as the KiddO Zone with children-exclusive activities.
Family suites cater to children and parents and offer themes. The family suites feature two rooms, one standard king-size and a second room that can have a theme such as the jungle.
Guests can choose from a variety of cuisines, including fusion food, Mexican, pizza and pasta, seafood, burgers and more. Young kids will love the children's buffet and parents can enjoy sushi by the pool and at the beach.
While kids enjoy the lazy river at Yucatan Jurassic River, parents can relax at the adults-only Sensoria Spa with chill-out areas just for them.
