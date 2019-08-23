Seabourn Blog | August 23, 2019 1:35 PM ET
A Glimpse at La Boca’s Vibrant Street Museum
Beginning as a small stream, Caminito evolved over time to first a railroad followed by an alley. In the 20th century, an artist dedicated time painting the exterior of the houses along this street with bright pastel colors.
It’s now well known as a popular tourist attraction, acting as an outdoor museum for visitors to explore. The artist even created a stage in the alley to provide the area with entertainment.
Caminito is located in La Boca, a neighborhood in Buenos Aires with a large immigrant population due to its port location. The streets are now filled with vendors, artists, tango dancers and concerts. There are also several restaurants available to dine at.
La Boca is home to many interesting works of art, both in museums and out on the streets. There is now a museum honoring the first artist to paint the alley of Caminito in addition to artists all over Argentina.
Travelers to this vibrant area can also choose to see a soccer game played by the Boca Juniors or take lessons to learn how to tango. These activities provide visitors with the opportunity to learn something new while also immersing themselves in the local culture.
Caminito in La Boca, along with many other interesting areas around the world, can be visited during a trip with Seabourn.
