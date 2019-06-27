AMResorts Blog | June 27, 2019 3:00 PM ET
A Glimpse of the Brand New Now Emerald Cancun
Staying in line with the other Now Resorts, Now Emerald Cancun is a family-friendly property offering a beachfront location, delicious dining and plenty of entertainment for all ages to enjoy. With eight restaurants and seven bars, there is no way anyone will go hungry.
The newest addition is located in Cancun’s Hotel Zone right between the Caribbean Sea and Nichupte Lagoon. It’s a short drive from the airport making it a convenient place for a long weekend getaway. Although this is a family-friendly resort, there are also adult only areas available—including a specific pool, bar and restaurant.
It wouldn’t be a proper new resort opening without opening rates, which is why AMResorts is offering a special discount for guests choosing to visit this property in the beginning months. Be among some of the first visitors to this gem to experience the Unlimited-Luxury firsthand.
Travelers who book by June 30, 2019, for travel through December 22, 2019, will receive a starting rate of $106 per person, per night. In addition, they will enjoy $200 in resort coupons to use during their stay. So, what are you waiting for?
Visit Here & Now, The Official Blog of Now Resorts & Spas to learn more.
More AMResorts, Now Resorts & Spas, Cancun
More by AMResorts Blog
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS