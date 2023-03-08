Jannelly Díaz | March 08, 2023 9:00 PM ET
A Guide to Planning the Perfect Destination Wedding at Majestic Resorts
Are you considering a destination wedding? Congratulations! Destination weddings are an amazing way to celebrate your commitment to each other and create memories that will last a lifetime. However, planning a destination wedding can be overwhelming. That's why Majestic Resorts is here to help! We have put together a guide for planning the perfect destination wedding to help make your special day absolutely amazing. Keep reading to learn more!
1. All-inclusive package and accommodations with our top-notch service and incomparable hospitality
If you are planning a wedding, set your heart on Majestic Resorts. Enjoy a free wedding package when you book at least 15 rooms for a 7-night stay (or 105 room nights). You will get everything you need to make your day perfect — and more! *Terms and conditions apply.
Once you receive your wedding confirmation, you will have a lot of questions, and our wedding experts will be here to help you every step of the way. You will receive "My Majestic Wedding" Planning Guide and the planning process for the big day will begin! This document will assist you in making decisions and coordinating with all of your vendors, from choosing the wedding location and time to planning the reception, selecting the type of music, selecting your cake design and floral arrangements, and any other details that are important for your big day.
2. Majestic Resorts is ideal for destination weddings.
The best part about having Majestic Resorts as your partner to celebrate your big day is that we will help you select any one of our beautiful venues that fits your vision.
At Majestic Resorts, you can choose from a wide variety of beautiful wedding venues, including Beachfront Gazebo, Garden Gazebo, Chapel*, Sky Wedding Gazebo**, Rooftop Beachfront***, and Ballroom options, and each with its unique atmosphere and personality.
*Exclusively at Majestic Resorts Punta Cana, DR.
**Exclusively at Majestic Elegance Costa Mujeres.
***Exclusively at Majestic Colonial Punta Cana or Majestic Mirage Punta Cana.
3. We offer a wide array of services to make your wedding day the success you've dreamed of.
At Majestic Resorts, we provide everything you need for a memorable wedding experience. Our stunning beaches and clear waters will create the perfect backdrop for your nuptials. Plus, you can trust our experienced wedding coordinators to help with menu planning and organizing your rehearsal dinner. From a delightful dinner to the rejuvenating treatments of our Blossom Spa, we'll make sure your destination wedding is everything you dreamed it to be.
4. Our team of professionals can help you with nearly anything you need to ensure every detail is attended to professionally and perfectly.
Majestic Resorts is home to one of the most experienced wedding planners in Punta Cana and Costa Mujeres, who will work with you during planning and execution to ensure that every aspect of your big day goes smoothly. Our staff members are experts at their jobs, so they can help guide you through the process from start to finish!
5. Majestic Resorts has an incredible gift for newlyweds - a Free Honeymoon Package.
This package contains special benefits when you book one of their wonderful properties for your romantic getaway, such as an in-room breakfast, a complimentary champagne toast, a romantic dinner, spa credit, late check-out, and a room upgrade. It's the perfect way to start your lives together! *Terms and conditions apply.
Take your time and enjoy the process of preparing for your wedding to make sure your big day is truly as special as you imagined. Visit our website https://www.majestic-resorts.com/en/weddings-and-honeymoons for more information and organize your perfect wedding with the assistance of our professional wedding coordinators.
Contact us in Punta Cana, DR: infoweddings.puntacana@majestic-resorts.com
Contact us in Costa Mujeres, MX: infoweddings.costamujeres@majestic-resorts.com
